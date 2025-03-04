Product news: Continental is expanding its range of racing bike tires and is presenting the new Continental Grand Prix TR. This tire combines proven technologies with a new, 4-layer carcass construction that offers an optimal ratio of weight, puncture protection and rolling resistance. Developed for riders looking for a reliable all-round tire, the Grand Prix TR is ideal for both daily training and long distances.

With the increasing popularity of tubeless tires in the racing bike sector, the Grand Prix TR closes a gap in Continental's portfolio. The new construction is not only lighter than comparable models, but also enables better damping and traction thanks to lower tire pressure. The tire is also hookless compatible, which means it harmonizes with modern rim systems.

We have recognised that many riders want to experience the benefits of our performance road tyres in a more accessible package. With the Grand Prix TR we are making Tubeless Ready technology attractive to a wider audience and combining it with strong puncture protection and excellent rolling resistance. – Hannah Ferle, Product Manager at Continental Tires

Proven technology from the premium segment

The Continental Grand Prix TR is based on the successful Grand Prix 5000 family and uses Continental's BlackChili Compound - a special rubber mixture that ensures outstanding grip and minimal rolling resistance. The 4-layer construction improves puncture resistance, while the optimized tread design ensures high mileage and control on various road surfaces.

Continental offers the Grand Prix TR in several sizes to provide the best possible setup for every rider.

Tire widths: 25-622, 28-622, 30-622, 32-622

Black/Black or Black/Transparent Weight: from 310 g

from 310 g Variants: Tubeless Ready and Tube-Type for selected sizes

The new Grand Prix TR will be available worldwide from March 4, 2025. The recommended retail price is 61,95 euros per tire. With this new model, Continental underlines its mission to make innovative tire technologies accessible to a larger target group - for every ride, whether training, commuting or long-distance.

