Giveaway: For almost 30 years, Chrome Industries has stood for high-quality, functional, and stylish products specifically designed for urban adventurers and professional bike couriers. With the current reissue of the popular Warsaw backpack in a lighter, more compact 30-liter version, Chrome brings back a true icon in an optimized form.

Weatherproof and perfectly organized

The Chrome Warsaw 30L defies any weather conditions thanks to its robust and environmentally friendly materials. The 1050D Bluesign-approved recycled nylon and the 1680D Bluesign-approved PU-laminated nylon ensure high durability in the Sage and Black models, while the Black XRF model stands out with a three-layer laminate of 3D Bluesign-approved recycled nylon and polyester with a TPU reflective panel on the front. This is complemented by the waterproof inner lining made of 210D recycled nylon with TPA laminate and 210D TPE tarp, which reliably protects the contents.

The large front flap conceals a sophisticated storage system with a spacious top-loading main compartment. The Warsaw 30L also features a padded zippered compartment for laptops up to 16 inches, two magnetic closure pockets, and another hidden zippered pocket for valuables. This clever layout allows for quick access to all your essentials while ensuring a secure fit.

Reliable load carrier with smart features

The Warsaw 30L offers much more than just storage space. Reflective stripes and panels ensure improved visibility in traffic, while the generously sized side pockets are ideal for water bottles. Modular compression straps on the sides and bottom allow for a compact shape while also offering the option to safely transport additional gear such as a helmet, yoga mat, or touring skis.

For maximum comfort, the Warsaw 30L is equipped with a padded back panel, adjustable and padded shoulder straps, and a stabilizing sternum strap. Despite its robust construction, the weight remains pleasantly light at approximately 1.100 grams, ensuring a comfortable carry – even when fully loaded.

The ideal companion for everyday life and adventure

Whether as a daily commuter, a loyal partner for bike couriers, or for multi-day city trips, the Warsaw 30L is a versatile solution for active people. With its compact dimensions of 30,5 cm wide, 48,3 cm high, and 15,9 cm deep, it offers 30 liters of storage space. Available in three colors—Sage, Black, and Black XRF—price starts at €160, while the Black XRF model is available for €180.

Another plus: Chrome offers a lifetime warranty and professional repair service for its bags. This makes the Warsaw 30L a sustainable investment for those who value maximum comfort, sophisticated design, and durability, whether in the city or on the go.

Win one of eight Chrome Warsaw 30L bike backpacks

The closing date for entries is March 28, 2025

