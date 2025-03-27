Cervélo Caledonia-5 Red AXS review: With the Caledonia-5, Cervélo is fully focused on long-distance riding – especially when the terrain gets a bit bumpy. We were able to test the latest model on a ride near Girona with former pro rider Robert Gesink.

Cervélo's earlier Caledonia iterations were originally developed for classics like Paris–Roubaix or the Tour of Flanders. While pros are now relying on their standard racing machines due to increasing tire clearance, the Caledonia-5 had to find a new target audience. Ultra races like the Trans Pyrenees or the Transcontinental are becoming increasingly popular. This is precisely where the latest version comes in – with maximum efficiency over long distances. This also sounds like an exciting package for ambitious amateur athletes. We tested it for you.

Cervélo Caledonia-5: Detailed improvements with secret compartment

The Caledonia-5's redesign focused on comfort for very long rides. To achieve this, the seat stays were lowered, making the rear end more compliant and ensuring that small and large bumps are absorbed with ease. Tire clearance was also increased: Tire widths of up to 36 mm are now possible, bringing the bike almost into the gravel race range. Mudguard mounts are also included, and even with mudguards mounted, there's still room for tires up to 34 mm wide.

Despite all these comfort features, the sporty Cervélo DNA remains intact. The frame is significantly stiffer in the bottom bracket and down tube areas, which is immediately noticeable when accelerating. The tube shapes are aerodynamically optimized – so the bike would also cut a fine figure in the professional peloton. Cable routing is completely internal, through the handlebars, stem, and head tube into the frame. A split head tube cover also allows for cockpit height adjustment without the need to reroute cables.

The most striking innovation: a storage compartment in the down tube. A lever above the bottle cage opens the compartment, which can accommodate a tube, multi-tool, or a CO₂ cartridge – eliminating the need for a saddle bag.

Our test bike: Cervélo Caledonia-5 Red AXS – The equipment

At Cervélo, the "5" behind the model name stands for high-end. Accordingly, the Caledonia-5 also ranks in the top class. The entry-level price is €5.999 with the wireless SRAM Rival AXS groupset and Vision aluminum wheels. Two electronic groupsets are available for €7.999: Shimano Ultegra Di2 or SRAM Force AXS, each with Reserve carbon wheels. The version with Shimano Dura-Ace Di11.999 costs €2. Add €1.000 to get the top-of-the-line model with the new SRAM Red AXS groupset. A frameset is also available for €4.799 – in black or dark red. The Rival, Force, and Ultegra versions are also available in these colors. The two top models come exclusively in plain black.

For our test on the roads around Banyoles, Cervélo presented us with the new Caledonia-5 with the SRAM Red AXS group available. The new, highly acclaimed shifters are also used here, impressing with redesigned ergonomics and excellent braking performance. The test bike is equipped with an all-road-capable 2×12 drivetrain with a 48/35 crankset and 10-36 cassette – appropriate for the intended use. This should allow you to always find the right gear on both long climbs and fast descents. For maximum integration, SRAM includes a Hammerhead Karoo computer as standard with this configuration.

The Reserve wheels with Zipp hubs strike a good compromise between aero performance and lightweight. The rims are 42 mm high and 25,5 mm wide at the front, and 49 mm high and 24,5 mm wide at the rear. The wide design perfectly complements the generous tire clearance, allowing for easy installation of tires up to 36 mm wide. The bike comes standard with 30 mm Vittoria Corsa Pro Control TLR tires, which offer a good balance between comfort and rolling resistance.

The handlebars, stem, and seatpost are made by Cervélo. The saddle is a Selle Italia NOVUS BOOST EVO SuperFlow Carbon. Our test bike in size 56 weighs 7,42 kg without pedals—not a lightweight, but a very good weight for the intended use.

The driving impression

Our test ride took us along the roads around Banyoles in Catalonia – not far from Girona, on the training routes of many pros. Fittingly, local hero Robert Gesink accompanied us. The former Visma pro ended his long career in 2023, during which he last rode on Cervélo – today he's a brand ambassador.

But back to the bike: The first few bursts out of town reveal the sporty character of the Caledonia-5. The stiffness of the down tube ensures direct power transfer, and the bike accelerates willingly. It feels more like a race bike than an all-road bike – true to Cervélo's DNA. Even in tight corners, the front wheel is very agile and easy to maneuver.

As the roads open up, the Caledonia-5 reveals its comfortable side. The cockpit is particularly pleasant: The aerodynamically shaped handlebar, combined with the handlebar tape, offers various comfortable grip positions – whether on the tops, drops, or hoods. The new SRAM Red levers also score points with their perfect ergonomics and can even be operated with a single finger. A new feature is the additional button on top of the shifter – individually programmable. On the test bike, this made it possible to shift up and down directly from the hoods.

On flat terrain, the combination of an aerodynamic frame and wheels really shines. You glide effortlessly and can ride long sections efficiently in the aero position. The bike also impresses on climbs: It tackles short climbs briskly, while its low weight becomes noticeable on longer ones.

The lap was over quicker than expected – but Robert Gesink had an "extra loop with some gravel" up his sleeve. When a former pro says that, alarm bells should ring – but we were curious. First, the climb was on wide roads, then it narrowed, and soon the promised gravel section arrived. Despite the 30 mm tires, which are more geared towards asphalt, the Caledonia-5 performed excellently: bumps were absorbed effortlessly. Towards the end, it got really steep again – this is where the fine 35/36 gear ratio proved its worth, allowing you to pedal uphill in a controlled manner and without losing traction.

There were no punctures, and the storage compartment in the down tube remained unused – but it was tested nonetheless. It's easy to use and quick to access. Only repacking it can be a bit fiddly with cold hands.

Cervélo Caledonia-5 Red AXS: Allroad for whom?

The Caledonia-5 is clearly designed for comfort on a wide variety of surfaces. However, if you're looking for a purebred comfort bomber, you won't find it here. Especially with 30 mm tires, the bike remains noticeably close to a sporty race bike. We think the Caledonia-5 is not just for ultra-distance enthusiasts, but also an ideal choice for ambitious amateur athletes. Especially on longer rides or group tours, you'll be more comfortable yet still fast – compared to the uncompromising World Tour machine. With the option for wider tires, you don't have to worry about multi-day tours with gravel sections.

If you don't want to invest €12.999 right away, you should consider the Rival AXS configuration. For around €7.000 less, you also get electronic, wireless shifting—a bit heavier, but with a very solid base.

www.cervelo.com