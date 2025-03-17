Cervélo Aspero Rival AXS 1 review: Introduced last year, Cervélo now hosted a press camp near Girona to get a comprehensive impression of the fast gravel bike. The camp was set up in Banyoles at the foot of the legendary Rocacobra climb, from where they could explore the almost legendary gravel trails around Girona.

Already at the launch in April 2024, we have provided you with the most important information on highlights, colors and equipment variants in the presentation article However, the crew on site in Girona gave us some exciting insights into what makes the new bike special.

Even the previous version of the Áspero was one of the pioneers among sporty gravel bikes – true to the Cervélo DNA. The new iteration has also built on this. The frame shapes are strongly reminiscent of an aerodynamically optimized racing bike. In addition, the cable routing has been made even more aerodynamic. The cables now run under the stem and directly over the cover into the head tube. This improves aerodynamics, but still remains easy to maintain. Those who want full cable integration can, for example, mount the cockpit of the R5 racing bike. This way, the cables are completely hidden. Overall, Cervélo claims a power saving of three watts with the Áspero update. However, this isn't about additional speed, but rather about saving energy for long gravel rides.

Speaking of saving energy: The bike's comfort also plays a significant role on long rides. For this reason, the new head tube was designed with less stiffness. This better absorbs minor bumps and vibrations from the bike, helping the rider prevent upper body fatigue. A flip-chip on the fork allows for trail adjustment, ensuring a similar ride quality even when using 650B wheels.

The frame is equipped with a down tube protector to protect the carbon in the bottom bracket area. Bikepackers will look in vain for additional mounting options on the frame. There are only the usual provisions for bottle cages, and a small frame bag can be mounted on the top of the top tube.

Perhaps only marginally important at the launch was the dropout with UDH derailleur hanger. The introduction of the SRAM Red XPLR 13-speed gravel drivetrain only makes this step more logical and prepares the Áspero for the future. Nevertheless, the bike is still equipped with a front derailleur mount, allowing for a classic 2-speed setup.

Our test bike: Cervélo Aspero Rival AXS 1

For the gravel ride around Banyoles, Cervélo provided us with the Rival AXS 1, the current top model in the Áspero line. As the name suggests, the gravel bike comes with a wireless SRAM Rival drivetrain with a 1×12 gear ratio. With a 40-tooth chainring and a cassette with a range of 10-44, steep climbs and fast descents should be no problem.

A definite highlight on the spec list is the wheelset. Carbon rims from Cervélo's in-house supplier Reserve are wrapped around the Zipp hubs. These come in two different rim heights – 40 mm at the front and 44 mm at the rear. This ensures a balanced combination of weight and aerodynamics, which underlines the overall character of the Áspero. With a rim width of 25,5 mm at the front and 25 mm at the rear, the mounted WTB Vulpine TCS Light Fast Rolling rims in 40 mm also emerge from the rim and remain stable even at lower tire pressures. An aluminum stem and a carbon handlebar with a 16° flare from Cervélo provide the necessary control. The saddle is a Prologo Dimension STN.

Driving impressions on the gravel tracks around Banyoles

The bikes were prepared in the on-site workshop – pedals on, and off we went. To get used to the ride, we started with a slight downhill ride. Despite the frame being a bit too small, the seating position was immediately comfortable, and we quickly felt at home on the bike. The Áspero can't hide its sporty character – the rider's seat position is rather sporty. The handlebar shape is very pleasantly comfortable, with a slightly thicker top bar and comfortable handlebar tape.

The first contact with gravel came at Lake Banyoles, where the roads were mostly damp and sandy. On the winding paths around the lake, the bike's agility and maneuverability became apparent. The Áspero maneuvers easily through tight corners, and a few bursts of pedaling out of the saddle after the turn quickly bring it back up to cruising speed.

After initially following a fairly flat path through the fields, the first steep climb was on the agenda. The group immediately took on this with a sharp approach. Kudos to photographer Jered Gruber, who was riding an Áspero himself and was probably the fittest. He repeatedly caught up with the group, gained a lead, and thus captured the best shots.

Where there's an up, there's also a down. And here things got a bit more technical – a fast descent with tight corners and rough gravel. Here, the Áspero strikes an exciting balance: On the one hand, it's very responsive and responds lightning-fast to steering inputs, making line selection easier and allowing for quick reactions to changing conditions. On the other hand, this fast Cervélo gravel bike is extremely smooth at high speeds. The slightly longer chainstays also contribute to this. Even when hit by larger rocks, the bike is easy to catch and stays on track well.

Away from the gravel trails, we headed onto a slightly downhill paved road, where the pace increased a bit. So, off we went, head down into the aero position. This showed that the Áspero also cuts a fine figure on the road, easily handling speeds in excess of 40 km/h. The mounted WTB tires also provided support with low rolling resistance.

Cervélo Aspero Rival AXS 1: Versatile overall package

During our trip around Banyoles, we were able to gain a comprehensive impression of the current Cervélo Áspero. We found it to be a well-balanced, sporty gravel bike. With the option of installing a dual drivetrain—although this isn't absolutely necessary—and possibly a second wheelset with narrower slicks, the Áspero is a great choice for road riding. At the same time, it has a very capable chassis that's also suitable for more challenging gravel trails.

Our test bike, with SRAM Rival AXS and Reserve wheels, is currently the top model. The Áspero-5, positioned above it, hasn't yet been updated to include the UDH dropout, so it remains exciting to see what's coming next. However, the Áspero, with its top-of-the-line groupset, fast wheels, and fully integrated cockpit, could be a great choice. The frameset is also available for purchase separately.

www.cervelo.com