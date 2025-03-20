Test / E-MTB: The model name "No Pogo" has been a household name in the MTB scene for years. With this series, Centurion is one of the pioneers in the field of full-suspension mountain bikes and has consistently developed the name over time. The latest generation, the Centurion No Pogo, is an e-enduro with 170 millimeters of travel, a robust aluminum frame, and the latest Bosch CX Gen 5 motor. This detailed report clarifies whether the bike is worth recommending despite its heavy weight and which strengths and weaknesses emerged in the test.

The No Pogo has always had a reputation as a versatile, sporty mountain bike. In the current version, a Bosch Performance Line CX Gen 5 motor (85 Nm torque) provides the necessary assistance. This is combined with an 800 Wh battery in the down tube, which can be quickly removed thanks to a practical flap. Those looking to save weight can alternatively use a 600 Wh battery. Another interesting feature is that the No Pogo is "Range Extender Ready": The optional additional battery (Powermore 250) can be installed in place of the bottle cage, increasing the total capacity to up to 1050 Wh – an advantage for particularly long tours or mountain adventures.

Like many other current e-mountain bikes, Centurion uses mullet wheels for the frame of the No Pogo. A 29-inch wheel rotates up front, and a 27,5-inch wheel at the rear. This should give the bike a successful blend of smooth rolling, cornering agility, and smoothness. Added to this is a relatively short chainstay (under 440 mm) for an e-enduro, which should make the handling even more playful.

The frame itself is made of aluminum and has a Category 4 certification, allowing it to be used in rougher terrain. The maximum permissible weight is 150 kg. With a frame size L, the tested model weighs approximately 25,8 kg without pedals. While this bike is no lightweight, the weight is still acceptable in the segment of powerful enduro pedelecs, especially considering the aluminum frame and removable battery.

One pleasing detail is the integrated lighting: A front light from Lezyne provides adequate brightness on evening rides, while two rear lights positioned on the sides of the frame increase visibility. Both are powered directly by the e-bike battery. The cable routing through the headset, however, is less convincing. While this looks neater, it makes maintenance and service more complex and correspondingly more expensive.

Equipment and model variants

The tested No Pogo R2000 represents the mid-range equipment variant and comes with a mix of high-quality and fairly priced components.

frame No Pogo R intube III suspension fork DVO Onyx 38 D2 Drive Bosch CX Gen5 Rechargeable battery Bosch Power Tube 800 Suspension shocks DVO Topaz Pro Wheels Procraft Altitude EXR30 Tire VR Maxxis Assegai Exo+ MaxxGrip Tire HR Maxxis Minion DHRII Exo+ MaxxTerra derailleur Shimano XT Linkglide 11-speed Gear levers Shimano XT Linkglide 11-speed Crank Centurion R Pro II Front derailleur Without Brake Shimano Deore M6120 Brake discs Shimano RT64 Seat post Procraft Drop Ultimate 200mm (L) Saddle Procraft E-Pro II Stem Procraft Trail Pro Links Procraft Trail Pro

The DVO suspension, in particular, is a pleasant surprise: a rather rare choice in this price segment, but one that performed very convincingly in the test. The fork responds sensitively and offers good support in the mid-travel range without dropping too far. Those willing to delve deeply into the settings will be rewarded with smooth response and a high level of comfort.

In addition to the R2000, there are two other models. The entry-level R1000 is more affordable (e.g., Suntour suspension, TRP brakes, Shimano Cues gears) and omits some comfort features like the frame bag. The top-of-the-line model (R3000), on the other hand, is more expensive and features RockShox Ultimate components and Shimano XT brakes. All variants share the Bosch CX Gen 5 motor and the 800 Wh battery.



Drive: Bosch CX Gen5

Battery pack: Bosch Power Tube 800

Display: Bosch Purion 400

Fork: SR Suntour Durolux 38

Mute: SR Suntour TriAir 2CR

brakes: TRP Slate Evo

Circuit: Shimano cues 10-speed Weight: 26,4 kg

Price: € 5.399



Drive: Bosch CX Gen5

Battery pack: Bosch Power Tube 800

Display: Bosch Kiox 300

Fork: RockShox ZEB Ultimate

Mute: RockShox SuerDeluxe Ultimate

brakes: Shimano XT M8120

Circuit: Shimano XT Linkglide 11-speed Weight: 25,0 kg

Price: € 7.199

The Cenutrion No Pogo R2000 in practice

Despite its considerable weight, the No Pogo R2000 inspires confidence on rough terrain. The frame offers a balanced geometry with a roughly 64° slack head angle, making the bike feel confident and stable on descents. The combination of 29-inch wheels up front and 27,5-inch wheels at the rear keeps the steering relatively agile, making tight cornering particularly fun. The short chainstays, in particular, ensure that the rear wheel seems to turn quickly and the bike doesn't feel overly sluggish.

Uphill, the No Pogo demonstrates solid climbing ability, but the compact rear end is particularly noticeable on very steep climbs, and you have to contend with a somewhat wobbly front end. Here, you have to actively shift forward to keep the front wheel on the ground. The motor power of the new Bosch CX Gen 5 is very direct; at the same time, the motor is significantly quieter than its predecessor. A slight whirring noise remains audible, but is not particularly disturbing in off-road use.

The suspension offers a noticeable comfort bonus. The DVO fork responds sensitively, smoothing out roots and small rocky outcrops, giving the bike a secure, plush ride. It builds up a decent amount of pressure in the mid-travel range, providing stability at high speeds downhill. The shock is also sensitive and can be easily adjusted to the rider's weight. While the overall handling is geared more toward stability than extreme playfulness, the bike can still be pulled through corners with ease on flowing trails.

Thanks to the factory-fitted Maxxis tires with soft rubber compounds on the front (MaxxGrip), the No Pogo R2000 offers plenty of grip on dry and mixed surfaces. Only the Exo+ casing on the rear could, depending on your riding style, reach its limits when riding on the most challenging terrain – a double-down version would be conceivable here.