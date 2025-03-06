Carver 2025: The German manufacturer with headquarters in Frankfurt and production in Herford is entering the new year with a broad range of products. E-bikes in all categories and interesting gravel bikes are now also available in their own online shop.

The end of the 20th century was an exciting time in the bicycle industry. A surge in innovation in mountain bikes, new gear systems, full suspension on everyday bikes and a growing interest in cycle racing meant that cycling was on everyone's lips. And the first electric bikes, which were shown to interested parties in the trade press, provided a glimpse of what the bicycle world would look like in the coming decades.

In short: 1999 was a good year for founding a bicycle brand - the same year in which Carver was born. The Frankfurt-based company had a sporty focus from the start: in addition to fast trekking bikes, which were to experience a boom in the coming years, the young company focused on mountain bikes. Early models such as the SL 9000 were still based on relatively simple suspension systems; the Drift series later became a four-pivot bike that was well received in the trade press. Carver broke new ground with the "Internet Community Bike": the geometry, frame features and specifications were determined using feedback from users; the result was a trail bike with long suspension travel that was easy to ride uphill. And last but not least, Carver made itself popular with cyclists thanks to its good price-performance ratio. Carbon frames, electronic gears and lightweight system wheels for under 3.000 euros - many competitors ran out of arguments.

Sporty brand with a focus on e-bikes

The brand's sporty focus was probably the reason why Carver turned to e-bikes relatively late. And this also marked the beginning of a new era for the Frankfurt-based company. As the market share of electric bikes increased, the emphasis shifted away from "bio-bikes" and, like most manufacturers, Carver's portfolio in 2025 is heavily focused on e-bikes. With the Strict platform, a single hardtail is currently available in four variants; the Trekking Sport base includes two fast everyday bikes with the new Shimano Cues components.

The electric alternative is called Strict E and is currently available in four versions. The distinguishing feature of the E-hardtail is the motor that is completely enclosed in the frame; all models use the Bosch Performance CX, combined with different batteries. The cheapest version, the Strict E.510 with a 500 Wh battery, can be offered for well under 3.000 euros. Carver offers an all-mountain all-rounder with a four-link rear triangle in the form of the Drift-E, again equipped with Bosch CX and with 160/150 mm suspension travel, geared towards difficult terrain.

E-SUV with and without full suspension

Of course, it makes sense to use the respective platforms for the E-SUV format as well. With the SUV E. FS, Carver has designed a fully that, with a slightly reduced suspension travel of 130/130 mm, is well suited to everyday use and touring. With the E.510, E.530 and E.550, there are three models in the portfolio, the cheapest of which is already equipped with an air suspension fork. Steel suspension forks provide 120 mm of travel for the SUV hardtail.

In the E-Trekking sector, Carver distinguishes between "comfort" and "sport", which corresponds to the "Tour" and "Route" model families. The former are two bikes with hub gears; the latter are nine versions with different motors from Bosch Active Line to CX. The models with partially integrated batteries of up to 800 watt hours are interesting, such as the Route E.440 with Shimano Deore twelve-speed gears. A clever feature of many models is the charging socket on the top tube.

Carver 2025: Affordable aluminum gravel bikes with a beautiful frame

Carver is not entirely focused on e-bikes, of course. With the gravel bike, the opportunity was seized to add bikes with racing handlebars back to the model range, and the brand's Frankfurt-based product developers have done their job pretty well. The portfolio includes two "Gravel Street" models with full equipment and four "Gravel Sport" models, with all bikes based on a beautifully made aluminum frame. Its pipe transitions, made using the "liquid aluminum" process, create organic shapes with a carbon look - the material couldn't be processed more elegantly.

Numerous threaded eyelets make the bike suitable for bikepacking; Carver also lures customers into gravel bikes with attractive prices: the entry-level model Gravel 210 with 2×10 gears costs just 1.200 euros; the Gravel 210 1BY with Shimano GRX 1×12 is just under 1.500 euros. A feature of all of the brand's gravel bikes is the complete internal routing of cables and rear brake lines from the stem; thru axles are just as standard as a carbon fork with the option of mounting a luggage rack.

Complete assembly in our own factory

Many bike manufacturers never even see their bikes anymore. The bikes assembled in the Far East are delivered in a box and forwarded to the dealer, who unpacks the bike and carries out the final assembly. Things are different at Carver: All bikes and e-bikes are assembled in their own factory in Herford. This also includes time-consuming work such as the aforementioned internal routing of the cables and lines on gravel bikes. Against this background, the brand's price-performance ratio is also remarkable - in the readers' choice of the "Nimms-rad" platform, the manufacturer from Frankfurt only had to admit defeat to its major competitor Cube and clearly relegated direct mail order company Canyon to third place.

Also available via direct sales since 2024

Carver, which was previously positioned as a pure specialist retail brand, has also opened up to this sales channel since 2024. Anyone who wants to can order from the online shop - practical, for example, if there is no authorized dealer nearby. At the moment, it is particularly worth taking a look at the homepage in view of the various special models - like elsewhere in the industry, Carver also has to reduce stocks to make room for future model years. These will have one or two interesting new products to look forward to; so it is worth following how the innovative brand will develop further.

www.carver.de