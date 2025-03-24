The new Canyon Exceed 2025

Product news: The Canyon Exceed hardtail has been making quite a splash in the cross-country racing scene over the past 10 years. However, the increasing technical demands of modern XC trails are increasingly pushing hardtails to the back burner, with full-suspension bikes becoming the setup of choice. For the new season, the 2025 Canyon Exceed arrives with a new attitude.

According to Canyon, the new Exceed is more versatile and capable than ever before, with more control downhill and more confidence on technical terrain. The slacker 67° head angle, 10 mm longer reach, adjusted wheelbase, and lower standover height are designed to provide extra stability when picking up the pace. To increase comfort, Canyon has reduced the stiffness of the rear end, allowing the rear end to track better in rough sections and offer more stability on technical terrain.

The bike is equipped with Canyon's iconic VCLS seatpost, with the new 31,6 mm diameter allowing for future upgrades to larger diameter dropper posts. The patented carbon VCLS post on the top-of-the-line Exceed CF 9 model absorbs shocks and vibrations, ensuring maximum comfort with efficient power transfer—a true "soft-tail" feel without sacrificing performance, according to Canyon.

Canyon Exceed 2025 for bikepacking tours

With larger water bottles and better-fitting frame bags, the Exceed is even better equipped for long tours. Thanks to well-designed attachment points, up to three 750 ml water bottles can be mounted (except on size XS). The third water bottle holder can also be used for tool storage. The optimized frame also offers space for large frame bags. Another highlight is the integrated storage space in the down tube.

Other features include the universal derailleur hanger (UDH) and a 12 mm thru-axle for easier maintenance and greater compatibility. Canyon's IPU prevents handlebar over-twisting and protects the top tube from damage. Tire clearance of up to 2,4 inches offers more volume for better grip and control. The Canyon Exceed 2025 is available in five different models, from the CF 9 for €4.999 to the CF 5 for €1.999.

Web: www.canyon.com