Giveaway: For cycling enthusiasts, a clean and well-maintained bike isn't just a matter of aesthetics, but also functionality and longevity. To make care and maintenance even easier, Bosch offers smart bike equipment consisting of the Bosch Fontus 18V cordless cleaner and the Bosch EasyPump cordless air pump—two top-quality tools. To make your bike care even easier, we're giving away a Bosch Fontus 18V cleaner and two Bosch EasyPumps.

Bosch Fontus 18V: The mobile cleaner for passionate cyclists

With the Bosch Fontus 18V, Bosch offers an innovative, battery-powered cleaner that was specially designed for use on the go.

Flexibility and mobility

The Fontus 18V is characterized by its cordless operation, made possible by the 18V battery from the POWER FOR ALL ALLIANCE. Whether after a challenging off-road tour or a rainy stroll through town, the integrated 15-liter water tank allows you to clean your bike on-site without relying on an external water source. With four different spray patterns—from a pinpoint spray for stubborn dirt to a gentle shower spray for delicate components—and adjustable water pressure, the Fontus 18V can be individually adapted to your specific cleaning needs. The included SmartBrush is particularly suitable for larger surfaces such as the bike frame and ensures gentle yet effective cleaning.

The extendable handle and sturdy wheels make transporting and maneuvering the device much easier. The Fontus 18V also offers practical storage options for accessories and the spray gun, further increasing ease of use.

Technical data at a glance

Battery voltage: 18,0 V

Max. Pressure: 20 bar

Tank size: 15 liters

Hose length: 4 meter

Weight (without battery): 6,4 kg

Bosch EasyPump: The ideal companion for cyclists

For cyclists, the correct tire pressure is crucial for performance and safety. The Bosch EasyPump offers an innovative solution for inflating bicycle tires precisely and effortlessly.

Compact and powerful

Measuring just 215 mm long and weighing 430 g, the EasyPump fits in any sports or bike bag. Despite its compact size, it reaches a maximum pressure of 10,3 bar (150 psi), ideal for racing bike tires, which often require high pressures. The EasyPump features a large, easy-to-read display that shows the current and preset pressure in bar, PSI, or kPa. Thanks to the auto-stop function, the pumping process stops automatically as soon as the desired pressure is reached. An integrated LED light makes inflation easier in low-light conditions.

In addition to bicycle tires, the EasyPump is also suitable for inflating car tires, balls, and small water sports equipment. Various adapters are conveniently stored in the pump's handle, so they're always within easy reach. The integrated 3,6 V lithium-ion battery allows for multiple tires to be inflated with a single charge. The EasyPump is charged via a USB-C cable, allowing for flexible charging on the go.

Bosch bicycle equipment: Win the Fontus 18V cleaner or one of two EasyPumps

