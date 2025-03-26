Spectrum / E-MTB: The Bosch eMTB Challenge 2025 has exciting new features on the agenda for the start of the new season. In addition to Riva, Willingen, and Verbier, the popular event series will also stop in Girona this year. There's also a new Pro category specifically for professional eMTB riders.

This season, there will be four venues, including the familiar stops in Riva (May 02.05), Willingen (May 24.05), and Verbier (August 17.08). A new addition is Girona (September 20.09), and discussions are currently underway for another. Registration for individual venues for the Bosch eMTB Challenge 2025 is now open via the Bosch eBike Systems website. Additional dates will be added as soon as registration is available on the respective organizers' websites. As always, places are limited.

In the "Amateur" and "Advanced" categories, the focus is primarily on the fun of comparing riders within the community. Participants can expect approximately 35 kilometers and 1.000 meters of elevation gain per event – ​​a challenge that requires not only riding technique but also a sense of direction, stamina, and clever battery management. The stages, a mix of uphill and downhill sections, are ridden against the clock without prior training. On the transfer routes, however, navigation is the focus. This year, navigation is again available via GPX file.

In addition to the established "Amateur" and "Advanced" categories, 2025 will see the first Pro category, specifically tailored to eMTB racing professionals and particularly ambitious riders. While Amateurs complete five stages and Advanced riders six, participants in the Pro Series face a total of seven stages, two of which, in particular, test the limits of technical riding ability. As in the other categories, the times from all stages are added together, and the fastest riders can celebrate victory.

The top three places in the Pro category will receive prize money of €500, €250, and €125, respectively. There's also a new overall ranking: The top ten riders in each race will collect points, and each race will contribute to the overall ranking. The overall winner of the Bosch eMTB Challenge 2025 Pro Series will receive €3.000, second place will receive €2.000, and third place will receive €1.000.

Web: www.bosch-ebike.com/emtb-challenge