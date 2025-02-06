Zimtstern Boltz Packable Rain Jacket in the test: The Swiss gourmet manufacturer Zimtstern had its origins in winter sports. After its reorientation in 2019, the focus is on MTB clothing. We took a closer look at the packable Boltz rain jacket.

Data on the Zimtstern Boltz Packable Rain Jacket

Fitting Close fit robustness 83% Raincover 85% windshield 95% breathability 70% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price €140,00

First impression

In addition to sustainability, Zimstern stands for function, quality and design. The latter, however, should be subtle and casual. The Zimtstern Boltz Packable rain jacket is no exception here. The jacket is discreet and comes without a hood or any adjustment options. The 2,5-layer jacket with membrane (10.000 mm water column) is made of a non-stretch fabric that has a pleasant feel. The jacket has a rubber-like layer on the inside and all seams are glued. Zimstern uses elastic bands on the hem and cuffs. These are decorated with the slogan "Made for Friends". The breast pocket, which is the only pocket on the jacket, also has a small, fine detail. The zipper has a pull tab with the Zimstern logo. The pocket itself has a classic breast pocket size that can easily accommodate a smartphone and one or two bars. The neck area is kept short and has a soft fleece protection at the top to prevent friction on the neck from the zipper. The stripes on the lower back area are visually striking and ensure better visibility, as they are reflective, just like the logo prints.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, size M or 50 of the Zimtstern Boltz Packable fits perfectly. During the test ride, a thin fleece could be worn underneath.

Zimtstern Boltz Packable Rain Jacket

The Zimtstern Boltz Packable rain jacket is one of those jackets that fits close to the body. Despite the non-elastic material, the jacket does not constrict and gives you the freedom of movement you need. The front hem is very short, which has advantages on the bike, but it is less universally usable for other outdoor activities. On the bike, however, the jacket fits perfectly. The short hem means that it does not create annoying folds or bulges. The extended back section, on the other hand, could be a little longer. The arm length is neutral so that it is not too long or too short. Important for MTB sports, the jacket is robust enough to survive brushes with branches or small thorns without damage. Unfortunately, the jacket lacks a ventilation concept, so the only thing that helps is opening the one-way zipper if it gets too hot under the jacket. If it gets wet, the jacket did not let us down on our tour, and we also stayed dry in our laboratory shower test.

