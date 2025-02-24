ClothingReviews

Heated socks in the test: Zanier Heated Socks Set

by

Zanier Heated Socks

Zanier Heated Socks Set in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the Heated Socks Set from Zanier. We show you all our test impressions .

The Austrian supplier specializes in gloves for winter sports and has been a pioneer in the field of heated gloves for a quarter of a century. A spin-off of this is the Heated Socks, which cost hardly less than a pair of heated gloves: for 300 euros you get a complete package with batteries and charging base, as well as an easy-to-understand app.

Data on the Zanier Heated Socks Set

What's in the boxsocks, batteries, USB charging cable, storage bag
Material Socks74% nylon, 20% lycra, 6% merino wool
Battery Capacity2.200 mAh
Weight battery/piece70 g
AppiOS and Android
heat settings6
heating zonesball of the foot above and below
Max. heating time10h

The app allows you to choose between six heating levels, but you cannot control the two socks separately. In any case, the heating power, which is limited to the forefoot or the ball of the foot, is not very high. The socks themselves, mostly made of synthetic fibers, are made of quite thick material and are very comfortable to wear. The sewn-on cable tunnel is made of a different material than the socks themselves, but it is not unpleasant to feel when worn.

Batteries with a high-quality appearance

The batteries come from Hotronic and make a high-quality impression with their rubberized surface. They are equipped with a large button that can be easily operated through the waistband of the sock. The heating mode is changed by pressing and holding; you can therefore also use the socks without the app.

The batteries are securely attached to the Zanier Heated Socks with snap fasteners; this is also how the power from the battery is conducted. There is no actual battery compartment, instead there is a double leg cuff that folds up and holds the battery. The socks are available in five sizes, each of which covers three to four shoe sizes from 32 to 46. The right/left marking is quite small, but the position of the battery compartment means you know which sock goes on which foot anyway.

All parts of the Zanier Heated Socks Set are of high quality, which is appropriate for the price. There is no proprietary charging plug on the simple charging bar for plugging in the batteries. But thanks to USB, suitable accessories should be available everywhere. Zanier includes a laundry net with an elastic band for the washing machine.

WEB: zanier.com

Back to leaderboard

Conclusion: Zanier Heated Socks Set

Pro

  • Good app control
  • Batteries and charging station very high quality

Contrary to

  • No power plug-only USB
  • Weak maximum temperature

Facts

product year2025
 Price299,99 Euros
 Web www.zanier.com

Overall rating

85%

Value for Money

85%
The expensive socks are comfortable to wear, but do not heat up very much.
Tags:heated socks 2025bike socksCycling socksSocks

About Caspar Gebel

Caspar Gebel has been on a racing bike for 40 years. The specialist journalist and non-fiction author works for Velomotion and also for the magazines Procycling and Fahrrad News.