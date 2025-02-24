Zanier Heated Socks Set in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the Heated Socks Set from Zanier. We show you all our test impressions .

The Austrian supplier specializes in gloves for winter sports and has been a pioneer in the field of heated gloves for a quarter of a century. A spin-off of this is the Heated Socks, which cost hardly less than a pair of heated gloves: for 300 euros you get a complete package with batteries and charging base, as well as an easy-to-understand app.

Data on the Zanier Heated Socks Set

What's in the box socks, batteries, USB charging cable, storage bag Material Socks 74% nylon, 20% lycra, 6% merino wool Battery Capacity 2.200 mAh Weight battery/piece 70 g App iOS and Android heat settings 6 heating zones ball of the foot above and below Max. heating time 10h

The app allows you to choose between six heating levels, but you cannot control the two socks separately. In any case, the heating power, which is limited to the forefoot or the ball of the foot, is not very high. The socks themselves, mostly made of synthetic fibers, are made of quite thick material and are very comfortable to wear. The sewn-on cable tunnel is made of a different material than the socks themselves, but it is not unpleasant to feel when worn.

Batteries with a high-quality appearance

The batteries come from Hotronic and make a high-quality impression with their rubberized surface. They are equipped with a large button that can be easily operated through the waistband of the sock. The heating mode is changed by pressing and holding; you can therefore also use the socks without the app.

The batteries are securely attached to the Zanier Heated Socks with snap fasteners; this is also how the power from the battery is conducted. There is no actual battery compartment, instead there is a double leg cuff that folds up and holds the battery. The socks are available in five sizes, each of which covers three to four shoe sizes from 32 to 46. The right/left marking is quite small, but the position of the battery compartment means you know which sock goes on which foot anyway.

All parts of the Zanier Heated Socks Set are of high quality, which is appropriate for the price. There is no proprietary charging plug on the simple charging bar for plugging in the batteries. But thanks to USB, suitable accessories should be available everywhere. Zanier includes a laundry net with an elastic band for the washing machine.

WEB: zanier.com