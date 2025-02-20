Raffle: The Pivot Switchblade in the PRO XT/XTR version is a technically sophisticated mountain bike that aims to score points with innovative details and comprehensive features. The manufacturer's approach combines a modern frame construction, precise geometry and high-quality components to offer a bike that delivers top performance even in challenging terrain. Together with Pivot, we are giving away a Switchblade in the PRO XT/XTR version for your ultimate MTB fun.

Pivot Switchblade – Frame, Geometry and Manufacturing Technology

The frame of the Pivot Switchblade is not only impressive due to its lightness - thanks to the innovative hollow core manufacturing process - but also due to its versatile functionality. It offers space for large water bottles, regardless of the frame size, which is a great advantage, especially on long tours. In addition, the bike is compatible with the Pivot Tool Dock system, which is strategically placed below the top tube and also below the bottom bracket. This integration enables quick access to necessary tools, which contributes to more independence, especially on long trips.

Another plus point of the Pivot Switchblade is the stress-free, internal cable routing using the Pivot Cable Port System, which ensures a clean look and reliable protection of the cables. The additionally available UDH derailleur hanger also ensures that even longer bike trips can take place without having to worry about changing the derailleur. The geometry can be individually adjusted using a flip chip - a flexibility that allows the bike to be optimally adapted to the respective trails without making any compromises.

chassis and damping systems

In terms of suspension, the Pivot Switchblade relies on powerful dw-Link kinematics, which are equipped with 142 mm of travel and a vertical trunnion air damper. This combination ensures a rich, yet efficient response and masters even technical passages with ease. At the front, the Fox-36 suspension fork with 160 mm travel, a 44 mm offset and the choice between a Grip2 or Grip cartridge rounds off the overall concept. This selection of components guarantees that the bike offers stability and control even in highly dynamic situations.

versatility and wheel compatibility

Another highlight of the Pivot Switchblade is its wide compatibility with different wheel sizes. In addition to the classic 29" wheels, 27.5+ inch wheels can also be used - or even mixed wheel sizes in the so-called "mullet" style, where 27.5" is used at the rear and 29" at the front. This flexibility in geometry and wheel selection allows the bike to be tailored exactly to individual requirements and preferences without having to accept any limitations in performance.

The Pivot Switchblade in the PRO XT/XTR version is a mountain bike that impresses with a balanced combination of lightweight construction, flexible geometry and high-performance suspension systems. The numerous details - from the internal cable routing and the tool dock system to the adjustable geometry and diverse wheel options - underline the claim to deliver a bike that is reliable and comfortable even in extreme situations. Anyone who is out and about in technically demanding terrain and does not want to make any compromises in terms of functionality and performance will find a convincing overall package in the Switchblade.

Win your Pivot Switchblade PRO XT/XTR now!