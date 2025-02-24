Therm-IC Powersocks Heat Fusion in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the Therm-IC Powersocks Heat Fusion. We show you all of our test impressions .

Therm-IC has numerous products for winter sports and outdoor activities, including heated outerwear and underwear, gloves and socks, the latter being divided into ski socks and outdoor socks. The socks are available in pairs or in sets with batteries, the latter with 1.200 and 1.400 mAh capacity. The electronic components come in a solid zippered case, while the socks come in a simple cardboard box. A zippered laundry net is also included.

Data on the Therm-IC Powersocks Heat Fusion

What's in the box socks, batteries, charger, bag Material Socks 60% polyamide, 37% merino wool, 3% elastane Battery Capacity 1.400 mAh Weight battery/piece 87 g App iOS and Android heat settings 3 heating zones ball of the foot (around the big toe) Max. heating time 9h

With 37% merino wool, the Therm-IC Powersocks feel very comfortable; the cable isn't a nuisance either. The material isn't quite as thick as some other heated socks, but the shaft is also quite high. The noticeable cable tunnel runs along the side of the foot and doesn't get in the way.

The batteries are connected with two snap fasteners and then held in place by two flat bands on the outside of the shaft - one with the snap fasteners and an elastic band that could be tighter. The rubberized battery consists of two parts with a flexible connection so that it can adapt to the shape of the leg.

The delivery includes a charger that consists of two separate charging trays. The batteries are inserted into these; internal metal tongues establish the electrical connection to the push buttons. There is also an app with which the three heating levels can be selected.

It can take a few minutes for the Therm-IC Powersocks to warm up; you can actually only feel the heating effect in the area of ​​the big toes. Even at the highest level, the effect is not exactly overwhelming. It seems impossible to check the charge level.

