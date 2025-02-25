Raffle: In today's world, where mobility and leisure are closely intertwined, professional bicycle care is becoming increasingly important. Manufacturers such as Stihl offer practical solutions with innovative, battery-operated devices and suitable protective accessories that are not only impressive in workshops, but also in the private bicycle sector. We are giving away the Stihl bike set consisting of three products: the Stihl cordless pressure washer RCA 20 in a set with two batteries and charger, the Stihl cordless compressor KOA 20 and the Stihl Dynamic safety glasses.

Stihl cordless pressure cleaner RCA 20

Priced at 229 euros, this cordless pressure washer offers a mobile and powerful solution for thoroughly cleaning bicycles and accessories. Thanks to its battery-powered design, there is no need for a stationary power connection - ideal for achieving effective cleaning results outdoors, for example in remote parking areas or in small bicycle workshops.

Effective cleaning: The targeted water jet allows dirt and deposits that accumulate, especially after off-road driving or on longer tours, to be efficiently removed.

These features make the cordless pressure washer ideal for cleaning bicycles quickly and thoroughly – an important step to extend the life of the components and ensure optimal performance.

Stihl battery-powered compressor KOA 20

With an attractive price of €99, the KOA 20 battery-powered compressor is a versatile device that is particularly useful in the bicycle sector when it comes to tire pressure. Its compact design and easy handling make it an indispensable helper both in the home garage and in professional workshops.

Versatility: In addition to inflating tires, it can also be used to blow away minor dirt or remove fine dust particles from sensitive surfaces.

The combination of mobility and functionality makes the battery-powered compressor a valuable companion for bicycle enthusiasts who value regular and precise maintenance.

Stihl Dynamic safety glasses

Safety comes first - especially when it comes to intensive care and maintenance of bicycles. The Stihl Dynamic orange safety glasses not only offer protection, but also a high level of comfort, which is essential when working for longer periods of time.

Optimal visibility: The clear optics of the glasses support precise vision, which is particularly advantageous when doing detailed work on sensitive bicycle components.

The clear optics of the glasses support precise vision, which is particularly advantageous when doing detailed work on sensitive bicycle components. Distinguishing feature: The striking, dynamic orange not only provides a modern look, but also increases visibility in the work area - a plus point in busy workshops or in shared bicycle garages.

The safety glasses round off the Stihl product portfolio and underline the holistic approach in which performance and safety go hand in hand – especially in an environment in which care and precision are essential.

The Stihl products presented in the Sthil bike set offer ideal conditions for meeting the high demands of the bicycle sector with their wireless and user-friendly technology. While the RCA 20 cordless pressure washer ensures efficient cleaning and also removes difficult dirt residues from bicycle frames and components, the KOA 20 cordless compressor helps with quickly and reliably inflating tires. The Stihl bike set is rounded off by the Dynamic orange safety goggles, which not only ensure optimal safety, but also clear vision during all work.

The combination of these devices creates a well thought-out concept that appeals to bicycle enthusiasts and workshops alike - an example of how innovative technology and targeted safety measures can make a difference in everyday life.

Raffle – Win 1 of 3 Stihl bike sets

To take part in the raffle, all you have to do is answer the following question correctly: