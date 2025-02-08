Sigma EOX VIEW 700 E-Bike Display for Purists

Product news: Sigma is expanding the EOX family and is presenting the EOX VIEW 700, a clear e-bike display for purists. Tailored to the needs of e-bikers, the new display is designed to impress with comprehensive connectivity, smart features and maximum user-friendliness.

When developing the new Sigma E-Bike display, particular attention was paid to easy-to-use Factor in focus: users should be able to read the most important e-bike data easily and clearly at any time. According to the manufacturer, the 2-inch display is ideal for beginners and purists and shows speed, assist mode, charge level and light status. If desired, the current distance and travel time, average and maximum speed, temperature or time can also be read. Operation is very simple and intuitive using three buttons. To track the journey, the VIEW 700 can be connected to the free SIGMA EOX app, the tour can be recorded and then viewed and shared in the app.

The EOX VIEW 700 is now available for 79,95 euros.

Web: www.sigma.bike