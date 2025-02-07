New Shimano cycling glasses with RIDESCAPE technology

Product news: There is some very interesting news to report from Shimano. The new generation of Shimano cycling glasses with RIDESCAPE technology is now available in specialist shops. The premium glasses range has been expanded to include three new models that combine innovative design and fresh colors with groundbreaking lens technology.

Shimano is expanding its range of premium eyewear with three new models that combine advanced optics with precise engineering to help cyclists perform at their best. The new S-PHYRE SL, EQUINOX and PULSAR eyewear feature a sleek, modern design and are lightweight, and are designed to offer the ultimate in speed, style and functionality for optimal performance in all conditions.

Shimano cycling glasses with RIDESCAPE lens technology

The RIDESCAPE lens technology developed by Shimano includes three options that are tailored to different riding conditions and types of terrain. Sunny days on the road, changing shadows on trail rides or dim light on an evening gravel ride - RIDESCAPE transmits the right amount of light to improve visibility. According to Shimano, details that normally appear washed out, dull or blurred become clearer, more vibrant and more distinct thanks to the innovative lens technology.

S-PHYRE SL: Super-light, frameless glasses for top performance

The new S-PHYRE SL Shimano cycling glasses feature a super-light, one-piece lens and a frameless design for ambitious racers who want to save every gram of weight. The invisible frame and nose bridge provide a sleek, aerodynamic look, while the curved temples are designed to guarantee a secure fit on any terrain.

RIDESCAPE RD: Black Sapphire, Matte Crystal and Pink Sapphire

RIDESCAPE OR: Black Sapphire

RIDESCAPE GR: Green Sapphire

Frame: Rilsan® clear G850 Rnew® bio-based polyamide

Weight: 23.7 g

RRP: 159,95 euros

Shimano cycling glasses EQUINOX: style and versatility through technology

The new EQUINOX lightweight half-frame is based on the performance and design features of the Shimano S-PHYRE. The short, curved temples are designed to ensure a secure fit in all riding conditions. The cut-out temple structure integrates seamlessly into a variety of helmets, providing all-day comfort and protection from the elements.

RIDESCAPE RD: Matte Black, Matte White, Smokey Pink

RIDESCAPE OR: Matte White

RIDESCAPE GR: Teal

Photochromatic: Matte White

Frame: Rilsan® clear G850 Rnew® bio-based polyamide

Interchangeable lens: Clear

Weight: 25.2 g

RRP: 119,95 euros (Photochromatic 149,95 euros)

PULSAR : Flexible design combined with first-class functionality

The lightweight and durable PULSAR features a large, one-piece lens for improved eye protection and better visibility on the trail. The removable lower rim provides additional versatility and allows riders to easily switch between a full-frame and half-frame design. With the interchangeable, MTB-optimized RIDESCAPE lenses, choosing the perfect line on the trail should be no problem.

RIDESCAPE OR: Matte Black, Forest Gray and Tea Berry

Frame: Rilsan® clear G850 Rnew® bio-based polyamide

Weight: 29.8 g

RRP: 89.95 euros

Web: www.shimano.com