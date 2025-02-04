Product news: Shimano is introducing an extension of the CUES family, which now also includes components for road and gravel bikes. These new products are aimed at a broad target group from hobby cyclists to ambitious athletes and combine quality, versatility and durability.

The ergonomically designed drop bar components are based on technologies from top road bike groups and are optimized for users with a wide range of hand sizes. At the same time, the standardization of the 9-, 10- and 11-speed components reduces the number of required maintenance parts and makes servicing easier, while a uniform sprocket spacing allows for flexible combination of parts. Thanks to the Linkglide technology, a three-times longer service life is guaranteed with smooth gear changes.

The new 10- and 11-speed components of the CUES 6000 series offer hydraulic disc brakes with powerful braking effect. This is complemented by HOLLOWTECH II cranksets, which are compatible with 11-speed chains and are available as both 1x and 2x versions with different gear ratios. The front derailleur in this series is easy to install thanks to its toggle link design and is available in different mounting options. The lightweight flat-mount brake calipers are specially designed for 160 mm brake discs and offer reliable braking performance in all situations.

A mechanical disc brake option has been introduced for the CUES 3000 series, which is particularly easy to maintain. Ergonomically designed shift/brake levers ensure precise shifting and braking, while the new SUPER LINEAR RESPONSE (SLR) braking system offers optimized control on 1x systems. The CUES family is complemented by new products such as a short cage rear derailleur, designed for small wheels and offering increased ground clearance, and a specific 140 mm brake disc for children's and youth mountain bikes.

The new Shimano Cues components at a glance

Dropbar components

Design : New ergonomic solutions based on technologies from top racing bike groups, adapted for users with different hand sizes.

: New ergonomic solutions based on technologies from top racing bike groups, adapted for users with different hand sizes. simplification : Interchangeable 9-, 10- and 11-speed components reduce the number of maintenance parts and simplify servicing.

: Interchangeable 9-, 10- and 11-speed components reduce the number of maintenance parts and simplify servicing. versatility : Uniform pinion spacing allows combinations between series.

: Uniform pinion spacing allows combinations between series. Storage: Linkglide technology ensures three times longer drive life and smooth gear changes.

CUES 10- and 11-speed systems (6000 series)

Hydraulic disc brakes : Powerful brakes for demanding conditions.

: Powerful brakes for demanding conditions. HOLLOWTECH II cranksets : Compatibility with 11-speed chains, options for 1-speed (40T, 42T) and 2-speed (46-32T, 50-34T).

: Compatibility with 11-speed chains, options for 1-speed (40T, 42T) and 2-speed (46-32T, 50-34T). front derailleur (FD-U6030-F/B) : Easy installation thanks to toggle link design, with soldering or clamp options.

: Easy installation thanks to toggle link design, with soldering or clamp options. brake calipers (BR-U6030): Lightweight flat mount design for 160mm brake discs.

CUES 9- and 10-speed systems (3000 series)

Mechanical disc brakes : Optimized solutions for ease of maintenance.

: Optimized solutions for ease of maintenance. shift/brake lever (ST-U3030) : Ergonomic design for precise shifting and braking.

: Ergonomic design for precise shifting and braking. SLR brake systems (BL-U3030-L): Improved control for 1-way systems.

Additional CUES products

rear derailleur (RD-U4010-SS) : Short cage for up to 30% more ground clearance, ideal for small wheels.

: Short cage for up to 30% more ground clearance, ideal for small wheels. brake discs (SM-RT26-SS): 140mm size, specially designed for kids' and youth MTBs.

Shimano ESSA groupset

In parallel with the Shimano CUES groupset, the Shimano ESSA series is also being expanded to include road bike components for 8-speed drives. These offer an affordable and reliable solution for beginners, with ergonomic shift/brake levers, wide-ranging 8-speed cassettes and a precise SLR brake system. The ESSA series relies on seamless integration with existing Shimano products, making it easier for both dealers and users to handle the components.

With these innovations, Shimano underlines its commitment to offering high-quality, durable and versatile components at an attractive price that meet the needs of a wide range of user groups.

The new Shimano ESSA components at a glance

The Shimano ESSA component group is now also available for racing bikes with 8-speed drives. The aim is to create an inexpensive and reliable solution for beginners:

shift/brake lever (ST-U2030) : Ergonomic and robust.

: Ergonomic and robust. cassettes (CS-HG300) : 8-speed with wide gradation (11-45Z) for versatile applications.

: 8-speed with wide gradation (11-45Z) for versatile applications. SLR brake lever (BL-U2030-L): Precise and easy to maintain.

Special features and advantages

Unified platforms : The unified approach promotes compatibility between different groups, which benefits retailers and users.

: The unified approach promotes compatibility between different groups, which benefits retailers and users. Ergonomic improvements : Focus on comfort and control, especially for different hand sizes.

: Focus on comfort and control, especially for different hand sizes. Longer lifetime: Thanks to technologies such as Linkglide and DYNAMIC CHAIN ​​ENGAGEMENT+, the durability of the components is maximized.

WEB: shimano-eu.com