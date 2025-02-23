Cycling: As expected, Tadej Pogacar won the seventh stage of the UAE Tour. The world champion from Slovenia also secured the overall ranking.

Pogacar climbs confidently to victory

It was to be expected that Tadej pogacar (UAE) will win the queen stage of the UAE Tour. The result is, however, quite a surprise. Early in the race, the peloton split into two groups - with Pogacar at the front. The world champion thus got rid of his biggest rival. Last year's winner Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto) missed the jump into the 40-man breakaway group. This made it easy for Pogacar. Behind him, the Italian Julius Ciccone (Lidl – Trek) and the Spaniard bilbao hair (Bahrain – Victorious) on the podium. The Austrian Patrick Conrad (Lidl – Trek) finished a strong ninth as a helper. The top three of the day are therefore also the top three in the overall ranking. This means that Pogacar wins the UAE Tour for the third time in his career. The points ranking goes to jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek).