Cycling: Tim Merlier has won the sixth stage of the UAE Tour after the fifth. The Belgian European champion was clearly ahead today, leaving Jasper Philipsen and Jonathan Milan behind. The German Max Walscheid came in a strong fourth place on the stage.

Merlier draws level with Milan

Next mass sprint at the UAE Tour: After 165 kilometers from Abu Dhabi Cycling Club to Abu Dhabi Breakwater, today’s winner was again chosen in a Sprint Royale – and again Tim Merlier (Soudal – Quick-Step) was the fastest man. The Belgian European champion won yesterday, but was much more confident today. This puts him on a par with his Italian opponent jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek), who has also already won two stages. Today, however, Milan could only manage third place. Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) sprinted to second place, but still has to wait for his first win of the season. Manuel Tarozzi (“VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè) and Carlos Samudio (Solution Tech – Vini Fantini) the last two remaining escapees were only caught around three kilometers from the finish.