Cycling: The fourth stage of the UAE Tour saw a big sprint royale. Jonathan Milan was able to prevail ahead of Tim Merlier and Jasper Philipsen.

Milan celebrates its second stage victory

With so many big names, it was clear that the sprints would be close. And that's exactly how it was. Today's fourth stage of the UAE Tour over 181 kilometers from Fujairah Qidfa Beach to Umm al Quwain saw a big clash between the best sprinters in the world. The Italian jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek) was finally able to narrowly beat the Belgian Tim Merlier (Soudal – Quick-Step) and his compatriot Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck). Milan is celebrating his second stage win in this race and is signalling his claim to be the best sprinter in the world. In the overall ranking, Tadej pogacar (UAE).