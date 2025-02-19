Cycling: Tadej Pogacar has achieved his first victory of the season at the UAE. The Slovenian won the third stage and thus also takes the lead in the overall standings.

Pogacar wins without appearing dominant

With a strong but not dominant performance, Tadej pogacar (UAE) won the third stage of the UAE Tour. The Slovenian won on the Jebel Jais in a sprint of a small group. No one could follow his start in the final meters. However, the world champion was unable to gain a time gap. Oscar Onlyy (Picnic PostNL) and the Austrian Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) complete today’s podium.

Gall has challenged the world champion

On the 181-kilometer stage from Ras al Khaimah to Jebel Jais, the UAE Team Emirates controlled the action all day. As the final climb approached, the last breakaway rider was caught and the pace increased once again. However, as Jebel Jais is known as a roller mountain, the selection was very limited. Around four kilometers from the finish, the team from Felix Gall (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) took over the command, as top favorite Tadej pogacar (UAE) surprisingly held back. The Austrian launched his attack 1,9 kilometers from the finish. But Jay Vine (UAE) neutralized the situation for his captain. This increase in pace was not lost on leader Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers). In the sprint for the day's victory from a group of about 15 men, the world champion Tadej pogacar (UAE) was ultimately unbeatable. The Slovenian takes over the leader's jersey and is on the verge of overall victory in the 7th UAE Tour, even though the queen stage to Jebel Hafeet still follows on Sunday.