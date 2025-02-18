Cycling: Joshua Tarling confidently won the time trial of the UAE Tour on the second day of the tour. This means that the Briton also takes the lead in the overall standings.

Tarling defeats Bissegger & Pogacar

He lived up to his role as favourite. The 21-year-old – his birthday was only three days ago – was able to confidently prevail against his opponents in the battle against the clock. After 12,2 kilometres with start and finish in Al Hudayriyat Island, Joshua Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) the Swiss Stephen Bissegger (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and the Slovenians Tadej pogacar (UAE) by 13 and 18 seconds respectively to second and third place. This means he now leads the overall standings. However, after his strong time trial, Pogacar is in pole position for the overall victory. Tomorrow he will be aiming for the leader's jersey as he climbs the Jebel Jais.