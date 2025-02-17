Cycling: Jonathan Milan won the first stage of the UAE Tour. The Italian won just ahead of Jasper Philipsen, who was then pushed back. Otherwise, there are a few climbers in the top ten of the day - because the finale was uphill.

Milan also masters uphill finish straight

Today's opening event of the UAE Tour ended with a thrilling uphill sprint. After 138 kilometers from Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park to Liwa Palace jonathan milan (Lidl – Trek). The Italian beat the Belgian Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) was initially in second place. However, as he rode a dangerous wave in the final meters, he was eventually relegated to 52nd place – to the end of the first group. The victim of this dangerous maneuver was Finn Fisher Black (RB – Bora – hansgrohe). The New Zealander eventually inherited second place. Third place went to the Dane Tobias Lund Andresen (Picnic PostNL).

UAE Tour: Pogacar is the top favorite

The 7th edition of the UAE Tour ends on Sunday after seven stages. The overall ranking of the tour will probably be decided on Wednesday and on the last day, because then the climb up the Jebel Jais and the Jebel Hafeet will take place. But tomorrow an individual time trial will provide the first gaps. On Al Hudayriyat Island there are 12,2 kilometers to cover and top favorite Tadej pogacar (UAE) is already challenged. Defending champion Lennert van Eetvelt (Lotto) is likely to be clearly inferior to him in the fight against the clock.