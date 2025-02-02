Cycling: Iúri Leitão pulled off a huge surprise on the last day of the Mallorca Challenge. The Portuguese rider won the Trofeo Palma with a courageous attack in the last kilometer.

Iúri Leitão dupes the sprinters

win for Iúri Leitão (Caja Rural – Seguros RGA). The Portuguese rider won the 22nd edition of the Trofeo Palma and thus the last race of this year's Mallorca Challenge. After 149,9 kilometers with start and finish in Palma, he left the sprinters looking old by attacking in the last 1.000 meters and not allowing himself to be caught. This is the greatest success of his career so far - at least if you limit it to road cycling. The 26-year-old Leitão has already been successful on the track. The Pole secured second place Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Cofidis) before the Norwegian Erlend Blikra (Uno-X Mobility). The best German sprinter was Max Kanter (XDS – Astana) in fifth place. For a long time Florian Lipowitz (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) was on the breakaway but was caught by the onrushing main field.