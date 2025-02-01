Cycling: Unfortunately, the Trofeo Andratx – Pollença cannot continue. After 25 kilometers, the race was officially canceled due to bad weather conditions.

The 22nd edition of the Trofeo Andratx - Pollença will not produce a winner. After only 25 kilometers, today's one-day race of the Mallorca Challenge was abandoned due to bad weather conditions. According to initial information, it was the riders themselves who called for the 151,5-kilometer race from Andratx to the Es Colomer lookout point in the municipality of Pollença to be abandoned. There had already been a number of crashes yesterday, involving the Christian brothers, among others. Since long and sometimes technical descents were to be completed today, abandoning the race for the safety of the professionals was certainly the right decision.