Cycling: Valentin Ferron couldn't celebrate when he crossed the finish line first at the GP La Marseillaise. The Frenchman didn't know if he was actually the winner. A photo finish had to decide.

Ferron wins in a photo finish

In an exciting final, Valentine Ferron (Cofidis) secured victory at the GP La Marseillaise. The Frenchman won in a photo finish ahead of the Belgian Vincent Van Hemelen (Flanders – Baloise), after having caught a quartet of breakaway riders just before. Up until the last climb they were at the front of the race with a lead of around half a minute over the main field. With a courageous attack just before the crest, Kevin Vauquelin (Arkéa – B&B Hotels) by Paul Seixas (AG2R La Mondiale), Axel Laurance (Ineos Grenadiers) and Timo Kielich (Alpecin – Deceuninck). But they were able to catch up with the Frenchman again on the descent. And because the tactics began after that, the main field caught up again in the last kilometer and the race was decided in a sprint.

GP La Marseillaise: The French season opener

The 46th edition of the one-day race Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille started in the former fishing village of l'Estaque and ended after 164,2 kilometers on the mountain of Luminy, a natural site in the vicinity of Marseille. This race is actually traditionally the season opener for all French people. Accordingly, many French people have already been able to enter their names on the list of winners. In recent years, however, no local professionals have triumphed, with Kevin Geniets, Neilson Powless and Amaury Capiot.