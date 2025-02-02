Cycling: Mathieu van der Poel has won the Cyclocross World Championships, celebrating his seventh title win. Junior Mattia Agostinacchio from Italy and Briton Zoe Bäckstedt from the U23 class can also celebrate gold today.

Van der Poel has no competition

As expected by all experts, Mathieu van der Poel secured the next world championship title. The Dutchman was able to pull ahead in the first round and left no doubt that he is the best in the sport. With his seventh world championship title, he is now level with the Belgian Erik De Vlaeminck, who was also crowned world champion 1966 times between 1973 and 7. Silver on the muddy course in Liévin went to Wout van Aert. However, the Belgian was never able to force a duel as he was only allowed to start in row four and thus never reached Van der Poel's rear wheel. Thibau Nys from Belgium completes the podium.

Bäckstedt & Agostinacchio win gold

The juniors opened today's competition at 11:05. The Italian Mattia Agostinacchio secured himself ahead of the Frenchman Soren Bruyere Joumard and his compatriot Filippo Grigolini the gold medal. In the U23 women’s Zoe Bäckstedt lived up to her role as clear favorite. Despite a fall in the first round, the Briton was able to pull away from her competitors early on and secure a safe solo victory, defending her title. Behind her, Marie Schreiber from Luxembourg and Leonie Bentveld from the Netherlands were happy about silver and bronze.

Mathieu van der Poel doing a Mathieu van der Poel He creates a gap early on, and establishes a +22s gap on the rest of the field by the end of Lap One! #Lievin2025 pic.twitter.com/uoHRFTfm8B — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) February 2, 2025