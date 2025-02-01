Cycling: Fem van Empel has been crowned cyclocross world champion for the third time in a row. In Liévin she was able to leave her two compatriots Lucinda Brand and Puck Pieterse behind. The Frenchwoman Lise Revol triumphed in the junior women's category. The men's U23 title went comfortably to Tibor del Grosso from the Netherlands. Tomorrow Mathieu van der Poel will attempt a record.

Fem van Empel wins the Dutch World Cup

As expected, the women's cyclocross world championships in Liévin, France, were a clear affair for the Dutch women. Already in the first round they were able to pull away from the competition and make it clear: The podium is orange. But it was not boring, because the three women put on an exciting fight. During the course of the race it became clear that Puck Pieterse cannot quite keep up with her two compatriots. She took bronze ahead of the Hungarian Blanka Vas However, it was safe. At the front of the race were the 22-year-old Fem van Empel and the 35-year-old Lucinda Brand the expected battle for gold. The more experienced of the two looked almost like the sure winner when she did not change her bike in the penultimate lap and thus went into the final lap with a lead of around five seconds. But the world champion from the two previous years fought her way back. Shortly before the last corner, Lucinda Brand stumbled, losing the crucial second and Fem van Empel's rear wheel. The 22-year-old is thus celebrating her third world championship title in a row.

Last lap and Lucinda Brand has a gap! Is Fem van Empel playing a tactical gap or has she got nothing left in the tank? #Lievin2025 pic.twitter.com/AxqZ6VQA2I — UCI Cyclocross (@UCI_CX) February 1, 2025

Revol & Del Grosso win gold

The junior women and the U23 men were allowed to take to the track before the elite women. Lise Revol The Frenchwoman was able to celebrate a home victory. The Frenchwoman was able to win with a lead of eleven seconds Barbora Bukovska However, the Czech felt like the winner with one lap to go, as she raised her arms and cheered. After she noticed her mistake, her lead was only a few seconds. Due to a technical error, she lost the gold medal to Revol. Third place went to the Canadian, almost two minutes behind. Rafaelle Carrier. The U23 men’s race was less exciting. The Dutchman Tibor del Grosso dominated with a lead of 56 seconds at the end. The Belgians can look forward to silver and bronze Kay De Bruyckere and Jente Michels looking forward.

Mixed relay goes to Great Britain

Yesterday, the first competition of the Cyclocross World Championships was held in Liévin with the mixed relay. The professionals from Great Britain were 2 and 5 seconds faster than Italy and Frankreich. Despite the exciting race, this event once again failed to attract large crowds to the track. There was also no TV broadcast. It is therefore questionable whether this competition will take place at a Cyclocross World Championship in the future. In addition to the Germans, many other nations did not even take part.

Will Mathieu van der Poel celebrate again?

The absolute highlight of the Cyclocross World Championships in Liévin, France, will take place tomorrow, Sunday. Mathieu van der Poel to win his next world championship title in the elite men's race. The Dutchman has already won the rainbow jersey 6 times. He could equal the record of the Belgian Erik De Vlaeminck, who became world champion in cyclocross seven times between 1966 and 1973.

Tomorrow at the Cyclocross World Championships: