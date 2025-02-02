Cycling: Mauro Schmid has won the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (CEGORR). The Swiss champion won the WorldTour one-day race in Geelong as a soloist.

Mauro Schmid attacks like two years ago

It was almost like déjà vu. Mauro Schmid (Jayco AlUla) attacked in the last climb of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in 2023 and almost made it to the end. Back then, however, he and his companion Sven Erik Byström were stopped a few meters before the finish line. This time, the Swiss champion made it through. Almost at the same place as two years ago, the 25-year-old attacked on the Challambra Crescent climb. Without a companion, he then rode towards his solo victory. This was also helped by the fact that the pursuers behind him could not agree. So they were left with only the sprint for second place, which the New Zealander Aaron Gate (XDS – Astana) after 183,8 kilometers ahead of his compatriot and last year’s winner Laurance Pithie (RB – Bora – hansgrohe) won.