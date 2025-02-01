Cycling: Matteo Moschetti has won the fifth stage of the AlUla Tour. The Italian won the mass sprint at the AlUla Camel Cup Track ahead of Dylan Groenewegen and Juan Molano. There were some changes in the overall ranking on the last day, as the wind once again caused a split in the peloton.

Moschetti gives Q36.5 the next victory

The AlUla Tour is also running perfectly on the last day for the Swiss racing team Q36.5. After tom pidcock (Q36.5) has already won two stages and secured the overall victory today, Sprinter Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) celebrate. The Italian won the mass sprint at the AlUla Camel Cup Track ahead of the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) and the Colombian Juan Molano (UAE – XRG).

Norwegians in second to fourth place

The strong crosswind today also caused the peloton to split into several parts. This resulted in some changes in the overall ranking. In addition to the overall winner tom pidcock (Q36.5) are now the two Norwegians Fredrik Dversnes (Uno-X Mobility) and Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) on the podium. Fourth place also goes to Adne Holter (Uno-X Mobility) to Norway. The losers of the day are the previous overall second and third place winners in the person of Rainer Kepplinger (Bahrain – Victorious) and Alan Hatherley (Jayco AlUla). The Austrian and the South African have had a confident tour so far. However, the wind edge could even push them out of the top 10.