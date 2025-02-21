PRO presents second generation of the Stealth Offroad Performance saddle

Product news: With the second generation of the Stealth Offroad Performance saddle, PRO promises more than "just" a further development of the previous model. The saddle has been completely redesigned to make maximum use of the knowledge gained from the first generation of the offroad saddle. While the design of the new PRO Stealth Offroad Performance saddle is eye-catching, the real progress is hidden under the ergonomically shaped PU cover.

The Stealth Offroad Performance saddle is built on INOX stainless steel rails and has a carbon-reinforced base with a wide anatomical cutout. Similar to PRO's enduro and e-mountain bike saddles, the Stealth Offroad saddle has a drainage opening in the cutout instead of a full cutout. The EVA padding with varying material thickness has been adapted to the requirements of race-oriented MTB and gravel bike riders.

Stealth Offroad Performance Saddle: stiffer shell and higher rear end

The padding is covered with an ergonomically shaped, durable PU cover, which the manufacturer says is designed to be less likely to catch on baggy pants, while also reducing chafing and protecting the saddle from damage in the event of a fall. The second generation of the PRO Stealth Offroad Performance saddle also features a stiffer shell and a higher rear end than the first version.

Mark Kikkert, product developer at PRO, explains: "This creates a firmer base for more efficient power transfer when seated, while the raised back increases the saddle's contact area to better distribute pressure and reduce discomfort. It also has a raised side profile that gives the rider more control when cornering." The saddle is designed for mountain and gravel bikers who prefer an aggressive, forward-leaning seating position.

30-day money-back guarantee

As with all PRO saddles, there is a 30-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to try out the new saddle without any stress. Riders who are not sure whether the saddle is suitable for their individual needs can also use the PRO saddle configurator. The saddle is compatible with the PRO saddle accessory mount and is available in two sizes. The PRO Stealth Offroad Performance saddle costs 139,95 euros and the weight is stated as starting at 233 grams.

Web: www.pro-bikegear.com