Pro Gravel & Road Bike New Products: The renowned component manufacturer with over 35 years of experience presents its new products for 2025 and once again focuses on innovation and quality. In the Road and Gravel sector, the company offers a wide range of components that meet the needs of modern cyclists.

PRO road bike components 2025

PRO is launching a range of innovative products for road riders. The PLT Ergo handlebar impresses with an ergonomic upper shape with 5° backsweep, 4° downslope and 4° flare, which, in combination with a compact drop (115/120/125 mm) and variable widths from 36 to 46 cm, offers maximum comfort. With a price of 69,95 euros, it is positioned as an attractive option for demanding riders.

An outstanding new product is the PLT Carbon Ergo handlebar, which offers improved performance and lightness thanks to its optimized ergonomics. At a price of 259,95 euros, it is aimed at ambitious athletes.

The range is complemented by the Vibe Aero handlebar, which impresses with advanced aerodynamics and high-quality integration. This handlebar is available from 429,95 euros and sets new standards in the high-end sector.

The portfolio is complemented by the new VIBE Aero SL stem, which is available with aerodynamic design and precision from 119,95 euros.

The new seat posts provide more flexibility. PRO offers aluminum and carbon versions with a length of 350 mm and diameters of 27,2 mm and 31,6 mm. Thanks to options such as an offset of 0 mm or 20 mm, they can be individually adjusted. Prices start at 64,95 euros.

PRO Gravel components 2025

Gravel fans can also look forward to numerous innovations. The Discover Ergo handlebar is equipped with an ergonomic grip area that ensures optimal comfort on long rides thanks to 3° backslope and 2° downslope. With a drop of 90 mm, a reach of 67 mm and widths of 40 to 46 cm, it is ideal for adventures on unpaved paths. The handlebar is available for 99,95 euros.

Particularly noteworthy is the new Discover Aero handlebar, which impresses with its light and robust carbon construction. Available from 329,95 euros, it is perfect for gravel racers and offers more aerodynamics.

The matching stems complement the gravel range. The Discover Aero stem, compatible with the Discover Ergo handlebar, offers aerodynamic advantages and is available for 109,95 euros. The Discover Standard stem, on the other hand, impresses with its robustness and versatility and costs 79,95 euros.

Seat posts

The gravel range is rounded off by the Discover DSP seat posts, which can withstand the highest loads. These posts are specially tested for gravel use and, as a drop post, combine the most demanding standards from the road and mountain bike sectors. With a length of 350 mm and diameters of 27,2 mm, 30,9 mm and 31,6 mm, they are available from 299,95 euros.

With these new developments, PRO underlines its claim to offer cyclists the best components, whether on asphalt or off-road. The combination of technical precision, ergonomic designs and innovative materials makes the product range 2025 an ideal choice for those who demand the highest standards from their equipment.

WEB: pro-bikegear.com