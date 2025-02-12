Product news: POC has released a new version with a special design, the POC Procen Air EF Pro Cycling Limited Edition helmet, which was developed in close collaboration with the EF Pro Cycling Team. This helmet, which was already introduced last year as an aerodynamically optimized model, is based on extensive testing and feedback from riders and performance experts from the team.

The Procen Air EF Pro Cycling Limited Edition was designed to meet the demands of professional cycling. Thanks to close collaboration with the EF Pro Cycling Team and extensive testing, the helmet features improvements in the areas of aerodynamics, ventilation, visibility and acoustic perception. With the release of this limited edition, POC is introducing a technically sophisticated and tried-and-tested product variant that should be of interest both in competitive sports and for ambitious cycling enthusiasts.

The POC Procen Air was developed together with the athletes of the EF Pro Cycling Team and internal performance specialists. The aim was to create a helmet that, in addition to aerodynamic advantages, also offers good ventilation, improved cooling and reliable protection. Peter Schep, Performance Director at EF Pro Cycling, highlighted that the test results collected last year show a noticeable difference in the performance of the riders. Magnus Gustavsson, Director of Hard Goods at POC, emphasized that the helmet should offer the watt savings of a time trial helmet without compromising on safety and hearing and vision.

POC Procen Air EF Pro Cycling Limited Edition – Technical Features

The helmet includes several technical innovations that contribute to its functionality:

Airflow and cooling:

Special openings on the front direct the airflow in such a way that stagnant air is reduced. By using a Venturi effect, the airflow is directed specifically within the helmet, which contributes to improved cooling performance.

A new Clarity lens, which can be attached or removed using a magnetic attachment system, provides expanded peripheral vision. This system allows the lens to be stowed away without affecting the aerodynamic position of the helmet.

The area around the ears has been designed to minimize turbulence and improve acoustic perception. An adjustable 360° system also ensures individual and secure adjustment to the wearer's head size.

In addition to the improvement in airflow, wind tunnel tests, CFD analyses and road tests confirm a measurable reduction in air resistance. These effects result in watt savings that vary depending on speed and have a positive impact on overall performance.

The POC Procen Air EF Pro Cycling Limited Edition is the same model used in racing by the EF Pro Cycling Team. The technical details include:

Certifications: EN 1078, CPSC and AS/NZS 2063

EN 1078, CPSC and AS/NZS 2063 Available sizes: S (50-56 cm) M (54-59cm) L (56-61cm)

Color: EF Pink

EF Pink Price: 420 Euros

420 Euros Weight: approx. 350 grams (size medium)

WEB: poc.com