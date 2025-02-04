MTB / TEST: With the Pivot Trailcat LT and the Trailcat SL, the premium manufacturer from the USA is adding two new, unusual trail bikes to its portfolio. We were able to find out what the bikes can do in the first test.



Pivot Trailcat: From light trail bike to mini enduro?

The data sheet may initially raise questions: 150 mm of travel at the front, 135 mm at the rear? The specs of the Trailcat LT sound unusual, even if you already know something similar from Pivot. The Trailcat SL is no different - here it is 140 mm at the front and 120 mm at the rear. With the two trail cats, Pivot wants to combine the best of its predecessors Shadowcat, 429 Trails and Switchblade The two new models are said to have more lively driving characteristics, which are partly inspired by the concept of the e-bike Shuttle SL are influenced.

The new Trailcat SL is the first choice for longer tours and fits well into the category of trail bikes while the Trailcat LT, with more suspension travel and a more robust fork, is aimed at trail bikers who love the smoothness of a trail bike but don't want to miss out on downhill performance.

Both models come in a chic purple-gold finish called Dr Purple. If you prefer something more subtle, you will find Green Meadow Mist less bright green tones.

Data of the Pivot Trailcat LT

Application: XC, trail, all-mountain, light enduro

XC, trail, all-mountain, light enduro Frame material: Carbon

Carbon Suspension travel: 150mm front, 132mm rear

150mm front, 132mm rear wheel size: 29″, thanks to Flip Chip 27,5″ rear possible

29″, thanks to Flip Chip 27,5″ rear possible Size: XS | SM | MD | LG | XL

XS | SM | MD | LG | XL models: Ride, Pro, Team



Ride, Pro, Team Price: 6.599 € to 13.599 €

6.599 € to 13.599 € Our test model: Size MD, test rider 180 cm



Geometrie

Pivot Trailcat LT (HIGH) XS SM MD LG XL Seat tube length 34.3 36.8 39.4 43.2 47.0 top tube length effective 56.9 59.6 62.9 64.6 66.0 Head tube length 8.5 9.5 10.7 11.2 12.5 Steering angle 65.6° 65.6° 65.6° 65.6° 65.6° seat angle effective 76.0° 76.0° 76.0° 76.0° 76.4° Chain stay length 43.0 43.0 43.0 43.1 43.3 bottom bracket height 34.6 34.6 34.6 34.6 34.6 bottom bracket drop 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 2.8 standover height 66.2 68.3 68.7 70.1 71.6 wheelbase 114.7 117.6 121.1 123.0 125.6 Stack 60.5 61.4 62.5 63.0 64.2 Reach 41.0 43.5 46.5 48.0 50.0

Pivot Trailcat LT (LOW) XS SM MD LG XL Seat tube length 34.3 36.8 39.4 43.2 47.0 top tube length effective 57.0 59.8 63.1 64.8 66.2 Head tube length 8.5 9.5 10.7 11.2 12.5 Steering angle 65.3° 65.3° 65.3° 65.3° 65.3° seat angle effective 75.6° 75.6° 75.6° 75.6° 76.0° Chain stay length 43.1 43.1 43.1 43.3 43.5 bottom bracket height 34.0 34.0 34.0 34.0 33.9 bottom bracket drop 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.4 standover height 65.9 68.0 68.3 69.6 71.2 wheelbase 114.8 117.7 121.2 123.1 125.7 Stack 60.9 61.8 62.9 63.4 64.6 Reach 40.5 43.0 46.0 47.5 49.5

Data of the Pivot Trailcat SL

Application: XC, trail, all-mountain, light enduro

XC, trail, all-mountain, light enduro Frame material: Carbon

Carbon Suspension travel: 140mm front, 120mm rear

140mm front, 120mm rear wheel size: 29″, thanks to Flip Chip 27,5″ rear possible

29″, thanks to Flip Chip 27,5″ rear possible Size: XS | SM | MD | LG | XL

XS | SM | MD | LG | XL models: Ride, Pro, Team



Ride, Pro, Team Price: 6.399 € to 13.399 €

6.399 € to 13.399 € Our test model: Size MD, test rider 180 cm

Geometrie

Pivot Trailcat SL (HIGH) XS SM MD LG XL Seat tube length 34.3 36.8 39.4 43.2 47.0 top tube length effective 56.7 59.5 62.7 64.5 65.8 Head tube length 8.5 9.5 10.7 11.2 12.5 Steering angle 66.3° 66.3° 66.3° 66.3° 66.3° seat angle effective 76.4° 76.4° 76.4° 76.4° 76.8° Chain stay length 42.9 42.9 42.9 43.0 43.2 bottom bracket height 34.4 34.4 34.5 34.5 34.5 bottom bracket drop 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.9 2.9 standover height 65.7 67.8 68.2 69.6 71.2 wheelbase 114.2 117.1 120.6 122.5 125.2 Stack 60.1 61.0 62.1 62.5 63.7 Reach 41.5 44.0 47.0 48.5 50.5

Pivot Trailcat SL (LOW) XS SM MD LG XL Seat tube length 34.3 36.8 39.4 43.2 47.0 top tube length effective 56.9 59.6 62.9 64.9 66.0 Head tube length 8.5 9.5 10.7 11.2 12.5 Steering angle 65.8° 65.8° 65.8° 65.8° 65.8° seat angle effective 76.0° 76.0° 76.0° 76.0° 76.5° Chain stay length 43.1 43.1 43.1 43.2 43.4 bottom bracket height 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.8 33.8 bottom bracket drop 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 3.6 standover height 65.3 67.4 67.8 69.2 70.7 wheelbase 114.3 117.2 120.7 122.6 125.3 Stack 60.4 61.4 62.5 62.9 64.1 Reach 41.0 43.5 46.5 48.0 50.0

frame

Pivot has put a lot of development work into the new frames. Trailcat LT and Trailcat SL share the same rear triangle, main frame and lower DW link. The slightly different geometry and handling characteristics are achieved through different upper shock linkages and different shock lengths in combination with adjustable mounting points on the lower shock mount. Theoretically, the frames could be converted, but Pivot has not yet planned a conversion kit.

A flip chip allows both models to have a slight geometry change and to use a 27,5 inch rear wheel. This is particularly interesting for the Trailcat LT in combination with more technical trails.

There are also many other interesting details in the frame: for example, the chainstay length increases with the frame size from size MD. While many manufacturers develop a frame size and then scale it, Pivot has developed all frame sizes for the Trailcat to be size-specific. This means that each size is constructed and reinforced differently at the corresponding stress points, thus weighing as little as possible while maintaining perfect rigidity. Pivot has improved the internal cable routing, which is noiseless. Special clamps, which are accessible via the new storage compartment, fix the cables in the frame.

This brings us to the next innovation: thanks to innovative development work, the storage compartment does not add any extra weight to the frame. Nevertheless, according to Pivot, it has the most robust, best-closing cover. This closes really well and can accommodate a bottle holder if required. Inside there is space for a spare tube and CO² cartridges plus some tools or snacks. All of this can be neatly stowed away in two included inside pockets. Nevertheless, the trail cats come with specially developed board tools from Topeak under the top tube. This can also be attached under the bottom bracket, but is exposed to dirt and possible contact with the ground.

Equipment

When it comes to equipment, Pivot follows the tried and tested path. Both the Trailcat LT and Trailcat SL are available as Ride, Pro and Team versions. The Ride model comes with Shimano SLX/XT Mix or GX Transmission, combined with Fox Performance suspension. The Pro version comes with Shimano XT/XTR Mix or X0 Eagle Transmission. Customers can also choose between Fox Factory suspension or the electronic version Fox Factory Neo. The high-end Team model also comes with Fox Factory or Factory Neo suspension. In terms of components, there is the option of full XTR equipment or XX Eagle Transmission. There are therefore ten equipment variants for each Trailcat. Prices range from around €6.400 to €13.600.

Pivot is a bit conservative when it comes to the travel of the dropper posts. The Rock Shox Reverb AXS in test size MD offers just 150 mm travel. The Team-XTR version with Fox Transfer Factory offers up to 180 mm travel. If you need more, there is room - according to Pivot, posts with up to 240 mm travel can be installed in the larger frame sizes.

Test: Trailcat LT and Trailcat SL in action

Driving characteristics uphill

Thanks to the steep seat angle of around 76 degrees and the dw-link rear end, the two trail cats climb excellently. The properties are quite similar here, which is certainly also thanks to the identical rear end. The Pivot Trailcat SL pedals a little more lightly and climbs excellently. High-frequency pedalers will notice a slight rocking, which can be completely switched off using the Climb Mode on the shock absorber. The seating position is slightly stretched on both models, but is more on the comfortable side. This means that the trail cats are also fun on long tours. A low weight of just 12,58 kg for the Trailcat SL and 13 kg for the Trailcat LT supports the light-footedness of the two trail cats.

Driving characteristics downhill

The similarity of the rear end is also apparent downhill: The dw-link system reacts sensitively to the ground and becomes nice and progressive towards the end of the travel, so that the rear end complements the suspension forks well despite less travel. The rear end feels like it has more travel, offers good counterpressure for active driving maneuvers and ensures reliable traction. There is absolutely nothing to complain about in terms of downhill performance. Both trail cats can take a beating thanks to modern geometry. The LT version in particular allows you to dive into rough terrain without worry thanks to the more robust fork. Both models offer active riders a real fun bike that is capable of many misdeeds downhill.

The SRAM Maven brakes on our two test models of the Team version seem almost a bit oversized for a trail bike. Our test rider would prefer the Team-XTR version with the corresponding brakes and better controllability.

Conclusion

With the two Trailcats, Pivot has added two top-class trail bikes to its portfolio - or created worthy successors to its predecessors. The Trailcat LT in particular covers a wide range of possible uses and is a real weapon both uphill and downhill. The agile, light-footed characteristics of the two bikes delight fans of the playful instinct and can almost be the one bike for everything for active riders. Thanks to the wide range of equipment options, every interested party should be able to find a suitable model. The big catch remains the price.