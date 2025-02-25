Odlo Zeroweight Dual Dry Performance Knit cycling jacket in the test: The Norwegian specialists of the 3-layer layer system develop, among other things, functional clothing specifically for cycling. The Zeroweight product range is intended for everyone who wants maximum functionality and performance.

Data on the Odlo Zeroweight Dual Dry Performance Knit cycling jacket

Fitting Close fit robustness 60% Raincover 83% windshield 93% breathability 75% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price €279,95

First impression

How thin can the material thickness of a jacket be? The Odlo Zeroweight Dual Dry Performance Knit cycling jacket is so thin that it is slightly transparent and the layer underneath shines through. The slightly stretchy material feels like a thin plastic film with a velvety finish. Of course, as we are used to from Odlo, the jacket makes a high-quality impression. But at the same time, it also gives the impression that it is a product from the distant future. In short, the material is unique in our test series. The in-house DualDry technology is used to protect against external weather influences. DualDry is wind and waterproof (20.000mm water column) and is also said to be highly breathable. To keep the Zeroweight jacket nice and light, Odlo has dispensed with pockets and adjustment options, so the jacket weighs just 108g. There are also no ventilation openings, but the waterproof zipper has a 2-way system. For more safety on the road, Odlo has equipped the jacket with reflective elements.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the Odlo Zeroweight size M fits very close to the body. If you prefer a looser fit, you should choose a size larger. During the test ride, a thin fleece could be worn underneath.

Odlo Zeroweight Dual Dry Performance Knit cycling jacket in practical test

To put it bluntly, test rides at temperatures around freezing point are not necessarily the right starting point for a fair test of very thin cycling jackets. Basically, the Odlo Zeroweight gives the impression of being made for temperatures of 10° to 25°C. In addition to rides on cool days, the jacket would be an ideal choice as rain protection in summer, as it also has a very small pack size. Speaking of pack size, it would have been nice if Odlo had included a small bag with the jacket so that the delicate jacket is not damaged by other items in a backpack, for example. But back to our winter test ride, here the jacket was surprisingly convincing in combination with a thin layer of insulation. It takes a little longer comparatively for a pleasant climate to develop under the jacket, but if the load is kept constantly high, even the high breathability of the jacket manages to radiate the excess heat. The fit of the bike-specific jacket is body-hugging and does not constrict in size M, with just a jersey underneath. The cuffs and the extended back have an elastic band. Unfortunately, the extended back kept slipping up while we were riding. In the laboratory shower test, the jacket was initially completely waterproof, but after a longer period of time a damp film formed inside the jacket. Accordingly, we would only recommend the jacket for intensive use where performance rather than comfort is the priority.

