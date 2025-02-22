Norrøna mountain bike collection spring-summer 2025

Product news: Developed for challenging trails and long days in the saddle, the fjørå and skibotn product lines from the new Norrøna mountain bike collection combine functional materials with stylish design. The Norrøna fjørå line stands for freeride-inspired mountain biking, while the skibotn series is aimed specifically at full-face riders.

Freeride-inspired mountain biking: Norrøna fjørå

Freeride-inspired mountain biking is the focus of Norrøna fjørå. The fjørå equaliser lightweight T-shirt and the fjørå equaliser lightweight long sleeve for women and men are made of high-quality Equalizer fabric, which is designed to offer ideal moisture management, UV 20+ protection and low weight. The manufacturer promises very light and extremely breathable pants for mountain biking with the fjørå flex1 tech pants and the fjørå flex1 tech shorts for women and men - optionally with long or short legs.

Designed for full-face riders: skibotn

The clothing from the Norrøna skibotn product line is aimed at bike park fans and friends of sophisticated downhill sports. Such as the skibotn equaliser tech long sleeve for women. It is made of equaliser tech polyester and strategic inserts made of flex1 softshell material for optimal freedom of movement. The shirt comes with HeiQ Fresh FFL anti-odor treatment. HeiQ Fresh FFL is a bio-based, silver-free amino sugar polymer. The skibotn flex1 pants for women are also made of flex1 softshell fabric. Details include a tailored waist system and pre-shaped knees.

Web: www.norrona.com