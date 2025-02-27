Product news: With the new BMC Teammachine SLR, the Swiss premium manufacturer wants to set new standards in the world of racing bikes. The revised version of this legendary bike offers complete cable integration, improved aerodynamics and an optimized stiffness-to-weight ratio - all at a competitive price.

Design and technology: speed meets comfort

The new Teammachine SLR was developed with BMC's ACE+ technology, which focuses on four key features: weight, stiffness, compliance and aerodynamics. Particularly noteworthy is the Integrated Cockpit System (ICS), which fully integrates the cable routing into the frame. This not only improves aerodynamics, but also optimizes the aesthetic design.

Riders benefit from an easily customizable platform with adjustable stack and reach, allowing for a perfect fit for everyone. The Teammachine SLR is also compatible with various ICS cockpits and stems - including the ICS Carbon Aero, the ICS Carbon and the all-new ICS Carbon EVO.

Driving experience and performance at professional level

Thanks to the well-thought-out geometry and six different frame sizes, the new Teammachine SLR is designed for maximum performance. A special feature is the optimized 63 mm trail geometry, which ensures a maneuverable front wheel and optimal traction - ideal for fast corners and descents.

In addition, the proven Tuned Compliance Concept (TCC) has been further improved. This ensures better vibration damping and vertical compliance through special tube shapes, an adapted carbon layup and the D-shape seat post, which enables longer and more comfortable rides.

Stiffness, weight and technical highlights

The new Teammachine SLR follows the same concept as the high-end SLR 01 version, but at a more accessible price. The frame weight is among the best in its class, while the complete bike weighs around 8 kg.

Other technical highlights:

Stealth thru axles for a minimalist design

for a minimalist design Three different seat posts for individual adjustment (offset: 0 mm, 15 mm or 25 mm)

for individual adjustment (offset: 0 mm, 15 mm or 25 mm) Optimized tire clearance for 26-28 mm tires (up to 30 mm possible)

BMC Teammachine SLR – Model overview & prices

The Teammachine SLR is available in several versions:

SLR TWO: Shimano Ultegra Di2 (R8150), 8kg, 4.999 Euros

SLR THREE: Shimano 105 Di2 (R7150), 8,3 kg, 3.999 Euros

SLR FOUR: Shimano 105 (R7100), 8,5 kg, 2.999 Euros

A new era of the Teammachine SLR?!

With the latest Teammachine SLR, BMC is once again setting an extremely high standard for performance-oriented racing bikes. It combines the latest technology, innovative aerodynamics and outstanding handling in a stylish and powerful package. Whether you are an ambitious amateur cyclist or a professional, this bike offers a perfect balance of speed, comfort and precision.

WEB: bmc-switzerland.com