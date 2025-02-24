Lenz Heat Sock 5.1 in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the Lenz Heat Sock 5.1. We show you all of our test impressions .

The clothing manufacturer offers a wide range of products for leisure, sport and work, including heated jackets, trousers and accessories. The heated socks are available in different versions starting at 80 euros, as well as battery sets with different capacities from 150 to 220 euros.

Data for Lenz Heat Sock 5.1

What's in the box Socks, batteries, charging station with USB cable (batteries must be purchased separately) Material Socks 30% polyester, 25% merino wool, 20% polyamide, 15% polyacrylic, 5% silk, 5% elastane Battery Capacity 2.000 mAh Weight battery/piece 92 g App iOs and Android, registration required heat settings 9 heating zones Complete toe area bottom & top Max. heating time 23h

The socks, available in five sizes (from 31 to 47), are made in Italy; they are made of a comfortable material with 25% merino wool. The shaft is very long, so that depending on the length of your leg it can be uncomfortable in the back of the knee. The packaging highlights various features such as the shin protector and the knitted ring bandage to support the metatarsal bone.

There is no battery compartment; the battery is buttoned in and then the sock waistband has to be folded over to hold the battery firmly in place. This is of high quality and consists of two parts with an elastic intermediate piece so that it can adapt to the shape of the leg. The button on the battery can be operated through the sock if you don't want to use the app.

With Lenz, the heating element covers the entire toe area from top to bottom. However, the heating power is very low - it is hard to understand why there are nine levels. These are switched on via an app, and you have to register before you can use them. The workmanship of all components is high quality. The batteries are attached with snap fasteners as usual; the positioning of the cable in the sock is a good solution, as it doesn't get in the way anywhere.

WEB: lenzproducts.com