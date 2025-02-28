Ibis Oso E-MTB with updated carbon fiber layup

Product news / E-MTB: Based on customer feedback and numerous tests, Ibis has further developed the Oso for even more fun and performance. With optimized controls, an optional Lupine SL F Nano 900 lamp and an updated carbon fiber layup, the Oso is designed to offer the rider an incomparable riding experience. You can find out exactly what has been updated here.

A key feature of the new Ibis Oso is the carbon fiber layup optimized for torsional rigidity. The increased rigidity of the entire frame means that the Oso offers even more precise and safer handling. The dw-link suspension system promises an effortless, bobbing-free ride and efficient power transmission both uphill and downhill. With 155 mm of travel at the rear, which can be extended to 170 mm, it handles rough terrain with a smooth and playful ride characteristic, according to the manufacturer.

For the E-Power, Ibis relies on the proven Gen. 4 Bosch Performance Line CX motor. The UL-certified 750 Wh battery (or 625 Wh in the small size) also remains the same. Bosch offers a two-year warranty and customer service that has now been extended to international customers with its own Ibis expert. To protect the motor and paintwork, the cover on the down tube has been reinforced by doubling its thickness and using a more durable material. This can be retrofitted to all Ibis Oso bikes.

The Kiox display has been removed to ensure an elegant and tidy cockpit. The display is now integrated into the frame and sits flush in the top tube. In combination with a Bluetooth mini controller and the SRAM GX transmission, this results in a cleaner look, without a display and additional cables. The previously permanently installed Lupine lamp is now optional, so you can decide for yourself whether you want a front light or not. The bike is pre-wired so that the included Lupine SL F Nano 900 lumen lamp can be easily attached.

The Oso also comes with a Lupine C14 rear light (seat clamp + rear light combination). This 45 lumen rear light is bright enough to be seen in traffic or to show fellow riders the way after dark. The new Ibis Oso is available in four frame sizes and two color options: a matte metallic color "Grizzly Bronze" and a shiny "Smokey Black", based on Ibis' favorite bears. The price with Fox Performance and SRAM GX AXS equipment is 7.498,00 euros.

Web: www.ibiscycles.com