Heated socks in the test: Hotronic Heat Socks Set XLP 2P BT Surround Comfort

Hotronic Heat Socks

Hotronic Heat Socks in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the Heat Socks Set XLP 2P BT Surround Comfort from Hotronic. We show you all our test impressions .

At Hotronic and BootDoc, everything revolves around the foot - from heated socks to custom-made insoles and inner shoes for winter sports. The socks are offered in sets or pairs without batteries; the batteries are available with different capacities, so that the total price is higher or lower. Hotronic supplies a charger and power supply plus socket adapters to which both batteries can be connected at the same time. A laundry net with a zipper is also included.

Data on the Hotronic Heat Socks

What's in the boxsocks, batteries, power supply, bag
Material Socks74% nylon, 20% lycra, 6% merino wool
Battery Capacity4.400 mAh
Weight battery/piece119 g
AppiOS and Android
heat settingskA
heating zonesball of the foot above and below
Max. heating time18,5h

The Hotronic Heat Socks are made from a relatively thick material. There is no battery compartment, but instead a double waistband - the batteries are attached with two snap fasteners each, then the outer waistband is folded up from below. A woven arrow points exactly to the place where the button is located - this allows you to activate the heating function or change the mode with a long press.

The app for the Hotronic Heat Socks is easy to use, but does not allow you to control both socks separately. They are mainly made of synthetic fibers and sit quite tightly on the calves; the heating power, which is limited to the forefoot area, is very good. Your feet do get warm, but the electronics have a habit of automatically regulating the temperature.

At just under 120 grams, a 4.400 mAh battery is comparatively heavy and noticeably large on the leg, but according to the manufacturer, it is good for 18,5 hours of heating. The 2.200 mAh batteries are more compact and lighter - this saves money and you can still sit on the bike for a long time with warm feet. The socks are available in five sizes, covering the range from 32 to 48.

WEB: bootdoc-hotronic.com

Conclusion: Hotronic Heat Socks Set XLP 2P BT Surround Comfort

Pro

  • Good app control
  • charging station and socks with snap fasteners
  • Socks get very warm at the highest level

Contrary to

  • batteries very large
  • Socks very tight on the calves

Facts

product year2025
 Price349,95 Euros
 Web www.bootdoc-hotronic.com

Overall rating

86%

Value for Money

73%
The socks are very warm, but they sit tightly on the calf. The high price can be reduced with a smaller battery.
About Caspar Gebel

Caspar Gebel has been on a racing bike for 40 years. The specialist journalist and non-fiction author works for Velomotion and also for the magazines Procycling and Fahrrad News.