Hotronic Heat Socks in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the Heat Socks Set XLP 2P BT Surround Comfort from Hotronic. We show you all our test impressions .

At Hotronic and BootDoc, everything revolves around the foot - from heated socks to custom-made insoles and inner shoes for winter sports. The socks are offered in sets or pairs without batteries; the batteries are available with different capacities, so that the total price is higher or lower. Hotronic supplies a charger and power supply plus socket adapters to which both batteries can be connected at the same time. A laundry net with a zipper is also included.

Data on the Hotronic Heat Socks

What's in the box socks, batteries, power supply, bag Material Socks 74% nylon, 20% lycra, 6% merino wool Battery Capacity 4.400 mAh Weight battery/piece 119 g App iOS and Android heat settings kA heating zones ball of the foot above and below Max. heating time 18,5h

The Hotronic Heat Socks are made from a relatively thick material. There is no battery compartment, but instead a double waistband - the batteries are attached with two snap fasteners each, then the outer waistband is folded up from below. A woven arrow points exactly to the place where the button is located - this allows you to activate the heating function or change the mode with a long press.

The app for the Hotronic Heat Socks is easy to use, but does not allow you to control both socks separately. They are mainly made of synthetic fibers and sit quite tightly on the calves; the heating power, which is limited to the forefoot area, is very good. Your feet do get warm, but the electronics have a habit of automatically regulating the temperature.

At just under 120 grams, a 4.400 mAh battery is comparatively heavy and noticeably large on the leg, but according to the manufacturer, it is good for 18,5 hours of heating. The 2.200 mAh batteries are more compact and lighter - this saves money and you can still sit on the bike for a long time with warm feet. The socks are available in five sizes, covering the range from 32 to 48.

WEB: bootdoc-hotronic.com