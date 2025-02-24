HeatPerformance Heated Socks Active Thin in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the HeatPerformance Heated Socks Active Thin. We show you all our test impressions .

The slightly thinner, quite soft material of these socks is particularly interesting for cyclists, as they go well with tight-fitting cycling shoes. The long ribbed heated socks are made of Coolmax and elastane and are quite long. They feel very comfortable, but they tend to slip down when worn.

Data on the HeatPerformance Heated Socks

What's in the box Socks, batteries, charging cable on the power plug Material Socks 70% Coolmax, 25% elastane, 5% elastane Battery Capacity 2.600 mAh Weight battery/piece 89 g App - heat settings 3 heating zones ball of the foot above and below Max. heating time 6h

The cable routing on the top/side of the foot seems to be well done. Left/right markings are not knitted in; the left sock has a small label with an "L" on the inside. The battery compartment shows which sock goes on which foot.

A pocket is sewn onto the top of the shaft to hold the battery and even has a flap. The protruding textile cable with jack plug has a rubber cover for washing. Inside the battery compartment there are exposed power cables without a sheath.

The set, which is quite cheap at 160 euros, is equipped with simple 2.600 mAh batteries, which the manufacturer certifies as having a comparatively modest six hours of running time. This may be due to the high heating output with which the HeatPerformance Heated Socks provide comfort in the area around the balls of the feet. The three heating levels have to be controlled on the battery, as there is no app. There is a large button on the outside of the battery compartment for this. If you find this too complicated, you can buy a remote control. There are also extension cables if you want to keep the batteries in your pocket. HeatPerformance offers the socks in four sizes from 35 to 47.

WEB: heatperformance.de