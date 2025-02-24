ClothingReviews

Heated socks in the test: HeatPerformance Heated Socks Active Thin

heated socks - HeatPerformance Heated Socks

HeatPerformance Heated Socks Active Thin in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the HeatPerformance Heated Socks Active Thin. We show you all our test impressions .

The slightly thinner, quite soft material of these socks is particularly interesting for cyclists, as they go well with tight-fitting cycling shoes. The long ribbed heated socks are made of Coolmax and elastane and are quite long. They feel very comfortable, but they tend to slip down when worn.

Data on the HeatPerformance Heated Socks

What's in the boxSocks, batteries, charging cable on the power plug
Material Socks70% Coolmax, 25% elastane, 5% elastane
Battery Capacity2.600 mAh
Weight battery/piece89 g
App-
heat settings3
heating zonesball of the foot above and below
Max. heating time6h

The cable routing on the top/side of the foot seems to be well done. Left/right markings are not knitted in; the left sock has a small label with an "L" on the inside. The battery compartment shows which sock goes on which foot.

A pocket is sewn onto the top of the shaft to hold the battery and even has a flap. The protruding textile cable with jack plug has a rubber cover for washing. Inside the battery compartment there are exposed power cables without a sheath.

The set, which is quite cheap at 160 euros, is equipped with simple 2.600 mAh batteries, which the manufacturer certifies as having a comparatively modest six hours of running time. This may be due to the high heating output with which the HeatPerformance Heated Socks provide comfort in the area around the balls of the feet. The three heating levels have to be controlled on the battery, as there is no app. There is a large button on the outside of the battery compartment for this. If you find this too complicated, you can buy a remote control. There are also extension cables if you want to keep the batteries in your pocket. HeatPerformance offers the socks in four sizes from 35 to 47.

WEB: heatperformance.de

Conclusion: HeatPerformance Heated Socks Active Thin

Pro

  • Very good heating power
  • Material very comfortable

Contrary to

  • Socks slip when worn
  • Batteries are attached to the socks with cables

Facts

product year2025
 Price159,99 Euros
 Web www.heatperformance.de

Overall rating

75%

Value for Money

87%
The cheap socks heat up a lot, but tend to slip down. A remote control is available as an accessory.
