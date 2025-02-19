GripGrab PACR Waterproof Lightweight Jacket in the test: Making every day a riding day! With this goal in mind, the family-run company from Denmark develops bike clothing for the whole year. We have tested the light and waterproof jacket from the PACR series for you.

Data on the GripGrab PACR Waterproof Lightweight Jacket

Fitting Close fit robustness 82% Raincover 95% windshield 95% breathability 75% reflectors Ja Sustainability No Price €180

First impression

The PACR series is for performance-oriented and experienced bikers who have high demands on specific functionality. The GripGrab PACR Waterproof Lightweight Jacket represents the ideal compromise between lightness and protection from wind and rain. To achieve this lightness, the jacket was designed to be very minimalist, so there are no pockets or adjustment options. There are also no ventilation openings, but the jacket has a 2-way zipper. GripGrap uses a fabric with a membrane (10.000mm water column) that is slightly stretchy. The jacket has few seams, all of which are sealed. A light mesh fabric has also been sewn in for more comfort at the neck. The body-hugging fit of the PACR jacket has a bike-specific cut with a shortened front and extended back. The back part is stretched with a wide elastic band. To ensure that the extended back part stays in place, the elastic band is also provided with silicone prints. Reflective strips are applied to the arms for better visibility, and the GripGrab logos are also reflective.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, size M fits well. During the test ride, a thin fleece could be worn underneath.

GripGrab PACR Waterproof Lightweight Jacket in practical test

For our practical test, the jacket was tested in combination with a thin insulation layer on a crisp, cold winter day with an icy wind. The 171g lightweight jacket fits comfortably and does not constrict thanks to its slight stretch. The extended cuffs on the back of the hand and the elastic cuffs also provide good protection against cold wind. The extended back stays in place thanks to the wide elastic band and thus covers the lower area optimally. Due to the short collar, a tube scarf has to be used in winter. If it gets too warm under the jacket, unfortunately the only thing that helps is to use the 2-way zipper. It is also a shame that there is no separate pocket for the jacket in which the jacket can be stowed away to save space. In terms of rain protection, the GripGrab PACR Waterproof Lightweight Jacket passed our shower test; we could not detect any water penetration.

Web: gribgrap.com

