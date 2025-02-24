G-Heat Heated Outdoor Socks V2 in the test: As part of our test series of the best heated socks, we took a closer look at the heated outdoor socks V2 from G-Heat. We show you all our test impressions .

These heated socks made of soft, thick cotton blend are available at a comparatively low price. They are more like stockings, reaching down to the back of the knee. Available in four sizes from 35 to 47, they are made of a comfortable material, and the heating surfaces on the soles are noticeable.

Data on the G-Heat Heated Outdoor Socks

What's in the box socks, batteries, charging plug, remote control Material Socks 80% cotton, 8% elastane, 12% nylon Battery Capacity 2.600 mAh Weight battery/piece 94 g App - heat settings 3 heating zones toes up & ball of the foot down Max. heating time 6h

G-Heat does not have an app, but does include a remote control that can be used to switch between the three heat settings. The remote control has four buttons, two larger and two smaller. Each heat setting has its own button, and the fourth is used to turn it off. A slider protects the buttons so that they cannot be accidentally pressed. Alternatively, the socks can be activated separately on the respective battery.

Really warm feet

The G-Heat heated outdoor socks provide pleasant warmth to the toes and ball of the foot immediately after switching them on, with hardly any difference between the individual levels. It is not possible to visually check which of the three modes you have selected.

The 2.600 mAh batteries are rather heavy at 94 grams each; like the cables, they don't seem particularly high-quality with their cracking plastic. The positioning of the socket on the side of the battery is good - this means the cable runs straight into it and doesn't have to be bent too much.

At six hours (manufacturer's information), the heating time is comparatively short. In itself, this is quite a long time, and during this time your feet will be really warm thanks to the strong heat development. In terms of price-heating performance, the G-Heat socks are really exemplary.

WEB: g-heat.de