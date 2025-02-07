How old fishing nets become high-quality Maxxis bicycle tires

Everyone knows the shocking images: sea creatures dying in agony, caught in old fishing nets floating in the sea. But it's not just in the sea that the "ghost nets" become death traps for animals. When washed up on the beach, they also pose a great danger. What were once beautiful natural beaches are increasingly turning into garbage dumps. A hopeless situation? Not quite: the company Formosa Taffeta is tackling this problem - and with it Maxxis, the world's leading manufacturer of bicycle tires.

Thousands of tons of old, broken fishing nets are floating in the world's oceans. Lost or - even worse - deliberately disposed of in the simplest way. Unfortunately, these ghost nets are a deadly trap for fish and other marine animals. But how can this "wild" disposal of old fishing nets be stopped? It's clear: financial incentives must be created so that fishermen put these nets into a recycling system. Recycling the old nets is another very important step towards sustainability and environmental protection. Cyclists can actively support this important project thanks to the tire manufacturer Maxxis.

Seawastex: high-strength, environmentally friendly fiber produced from old fishing nets

The world's leading manufacturer of bicycle tires has been working closely with Formosa Taffeta since 2023. Formosa Taffeta's Seawastex technology uses only marine nylon waste from local sources to produce new nylon fibers in an innovative recycling process. The end product is a high-strength, environmentally friendly fiber that serves as a raw material for carcass fabric and has exactly the same properties as new material. The use of Seawastex began with the Maxxis Metro tire series. Today, according to Maxxis, the innovative nylon fiber is already used in all tires with a 60TPI carcass.

"With the introduction of Seawastex, we are actively committed to protecting the environment. The use of recycled nylon significantly reduces our carbon footprint and also saves 2% energy compared to the production of new nylon." – Ulrich Guppenberger, Managing Director of Bikemarketing BMG GmbH (Maxxis Germany)

With this groundbreaking collaboration and the use of recycled fishing nets in series production, Maxxis is sending a clear signal for sustainability and environmental protection in the bicycle tire industry. The recycled Seawastex fibers make up around 10% of the total weight per tire and do not affect performance or quality. The recycled fibers are of the same high quality as the nylon used previously and thus ensure consistent tire performance. Although the innovative material leads to an increase in production costs, Maxxis has made the decision to absorb the additional costs for the benefit of the environment in order to keep tire prices stable.

Production method enables a reduction in carbon emissions of 49%

By using local material sources, not only is the petroleum needed to produce new nylon fibers saved, but long transport routes are also eliminated. Compared to conventional production methods, carbon emissions can be reduced by 49%. Partnerships with local governments, fishing net manufacturers and specialized recycling companies ensure a constant supply of these materials. This innovative collaboration not only offers ecological benefits, but also creates economic incentives for fishermen, who are financially relieved when they exchange their old fishing net for a new one. The situation is not hopeless - and we can all contribute to positive development thanks to responsible manufacturers like Maxxis.

Web: www.maxxitires.de