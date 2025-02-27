Cosmo Connected and Allianz Partners launch high-tech helmet Fusion+

Product news: With Fusion+, Cosmo Connected and Allianz Partners are now offering a high-tech helmet with integrated accident insurance. This allows cyclists to benefit from a comprehensive and easily accessible solution that ensures both physical and financial protection.

Cosmo Connected is a French start-up that specializes in micromobility safety. The manufacturer says it has already sold more than 20.000 of its smart helmets and lights across Europe. In collaboration with Allianz Partners, a global provider of insurance and assistance services, the company is now announcing the launch of Fusion+.

Cosmo Connected Fusion+ Urban helmet with integrated accident insurance

Fusion+ combines the connected Cosmo Fusion helmet with personal accident insurance provided by Allianz Partners. In the event of an accident, the insurance covers medical costs and financial losses for the helmet owner. The offer is simple: for 199 euros, the insurance is included in the first year at no additional cost.

The offer has been designed so that every helmet owner benefits from basic protection without it being complicated or associated with obligations. In addition to the safety package, the helmet impresses with its slim design, the intelligent rear light including directional indicators and the networked fall detection. The rotary adjustment on the back enables a firm and comfortable fit for sizes between 55 and 60 cm.

