Castelli Emergency 2 rain jacket in the test: Castelli is one of the traditional brands in cycling. Innovation and passion have shaped the company, and today the Italians also act sustainably. In our test we look at their emergency rain jacket.

Data on the Castelli Emergency 2 rain jacket

Fitting Close fit robustness 79% Raincover 83% windshield 93% breathability 88% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price €169,95

First impression

Having an emergency jacket is always a good idea. But does it really have to be such a bright color? The jacket will certainly be well received in the Netherlands. If the look is too bright for you, don't worry, the Emergency 2 rain jacket is also available in other colors. The minimalist jacket is made of a 2,5-layer Deluge Light membrane that can withstand a water column of 10.000mm and is slightly elastic. The jacket is body-hugging and has a bike-specific cut with an extended back and shortened front. The cuffs and hem have an elastic waistband. To prevent heat from building up under the jacket, there are concealed ventilation openings in the upper back area; these cannot be closed. Instead, the entire jacket can be rolled up into the ventilation opening cover to save space. The jacket has no pockets or adjustment options. Reflective elements are applied, which, in combination with the color, makes it ideal as a commuter jacket, from Castelli's point of view.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the size M of the Castelli Emergency 2 rain jacket fits very close to the body. If you prefer a looser fit, you should choose a size larger. During the test ride, a thin fleece could be worn underneath.

Castelli Emergency 2 rain jacket in practical test

Castelli states that the 215g jacket has an ideal range of use of 6° to 18°C, so it is not really intended for winter. But in combination with a suitable midlayer and a tube scarf that extends the short collar, the jacket can also be used in winter temperatures. When standing, the jacket sits slightly tight around the shoulders, but this is neutralized on the bike by the bent-over position. At this point at the latest, it becomes clear that a lot of cycling know-how has gone into this jacket. On the tour, the jacket sits comfortably and does not constrict. The extended back, which does not have a silicone band, slides up comparatively little. The arms are sufficiently long so that no cold bridges are created even with gloves with a short shaft. Castelli attests that the jacket is not very breathable, but on our tour the ventilation opening was able to remedy this in the high pulse range. As for the rain protection of the Castelli Emergency 2 jacket, here the jacket should really only be seen as an emergency jacket that will help you survive a short shower. Although no water penetrated directly during our shower test, during prolonged rain the jacket forms a damp film on the inside.

WEB: castelli-cycling.com

