Product news Cannondale SuperX 2025: The US manufacturer is introducing a new version of its fastest gravel bike - and giving the bike a name steeped in tradition. With the return of the SuperX, Cannondale is sending a racer that has been improved in many ways onto the gravel tracks.

The SuperX first appeared in Cannondale's range in 2011 and was the US company's first carbon cross bike. Two years later, the SuperX Disc was released for the first time; meanwhile, you had to wait until 2018 for the brand's first gravel bike - the Topstone Alloy - unless you had bought the strange Slate with Lefty suspension fork and 2016B wheels in 650.

At the end of its career, the SuperX was trimmed for gravel with a little more tire clearance; then in 2021 it gave way to the Cannondale SuperSix EVO SE/CX with space for 45 mm wide tires, but largely unchanged geometry. This bike was initially offered in cyclocross and gravel trim - and is now getting an upgrade, which includes a return to the old SuperX name. Cannondale wants to differentiate the gravel race bike more clearly from the SuperSix racing bike.

Cannondale SuperX 2025: a new frame height and aerodynamic details

What makes the new SuperX stand out? The frame layout has been adopted practically unchanged from its predecessor, with the sixth size 61 being added. Cannondale continues to rely on its "Out Front" steering geometry with a flat steering angle (71°, Rh. 46 70°) and slightly more fork travel (55 mm), which is intended to combine stable straight-line running with maneuverability. The seat geometry is balanced and sporty in terms of stack and reach and hardly differs from that of the Cannondale Topstone, which is of course equipped with a high headset cap. Cannondale states a frame weight of around 900 grams for the expensive LAB71 model (painted, 56 cm); the standard frame is said to weigh 100 grams more.

The frame features a more aerodynamic design with a tear-off edge behind the fork and more dynamic shapes; another new feature is the seat tube, which is flattened and curved at the bottom to dampen vibrations. The bike comes with special aero drinking bottles that are no wider than the down tube and are designed to be protected from the wind by the down tube.

More tire clearance without geometry changes

The tire clearance has been increased from 45 mm to 48 mm at the rear/51 mm at the front, without increasing the length of the chainstays and wheelbase. The thru axle no longer protrudes from the right fork tip; the rear triangle now complies with the UDH standard. The brake lines are completely routed inside the frame, which is a clear improvement in terms of appearance and aerodynamics.

There are three things that are no longer available on the new SuperX: The SpeedRelase standard for faster wheel assembly was still very practical; but no one should be sad about the pressed-in PF30 bottom bracket - the new model has classic BSA bearing shells. The asymmetrical rear triangle, which required a specially laced rear wheel, is also not a loss. This makes the 2025 Cannondale SuperX definitely a gain.

Racebike with a minimum of attachment options

Despite the similar geometry, the SuperX differs from the Topstone in many ways. Two bottle cages and a small top tube bag can be attached to the race gravel bike, but no luggage systems or accessories. There is no option to mount a suspension fork, and of course the Kingpin rear suspension of the Topstone is not available either. With a double chainring and aero wheelset, the SuperX already looks very much like a racing bike. The narrow handlebars that Cannondale uses are aimed at a compact sitting position at high speeds and ensure handling that is noticeably different from that of the Topstone.

A certain similarity to the racing bike is also evident in the pricing. While the top Topstone is equipped with SRAM Force AXS 2×12, Cannondale presents the SuperX in a version with SRAM Red AXS and Reserve carbon wheels, which costs a whopping 14.999 euros. A good third of this amount, namely 5.499 euros, goes towards the "LAB71 SuperX" frame set, which can also be purchased separately. Two models with the slightly heavier standard frame follow at a considerable distance: the SuperX Carbon 2 with Shimano GRX Di2 2×12 and Reserve wheelset for 6.899 euros and the SuperX Carbon 3 with mechanical GRX820 2×12 for a moderate 4.499 euros.

Cannondale states the weight of the three models as 7,4 / 8,6 / 9,1 kilos, whereby the SuperX Carbon 3 is not tubeless according to the supplier (but was weighed in size 54 instead of 56). A SuperX 2 in size 54 that we weighed came in at 8,3 kilos without pedals and bottle cage. With a lighter wheelset, even the cheapest model should be able to be brought down to well under nine kilos - so all three versions of the new Cannondale SuperX are "race ready".

