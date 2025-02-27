E-MTB / Test: For the 2025 model year, the Bulls Copperhead Evo AM will get a completely new frame including a new drive system. We took a closer look at the touring-oriented E-MTB with Bosch CX Gen 5 in the mid-range equipment variant for just under 5.000 euros.

In Bulls' extremely extensive E-MTB portfolio, the Copperhead Evo AM occupies the position of the touring-suitable all-rounder with a good dose of everyday suitability. In addition to hardtail models, the model range also includes frame variants with a low step-through, and the frame is also available in both aluminum and carbon variants. The Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 3 tested costs just under 5000 euros and combines a carbon main frame with an aluminum rear frame. It rolls on 29-inch wheels and has 150 mm suspension travel at the front and rear.

Integrated lighting and Monkey Link 2.0

The well thought-out concept of the integrated lighting is immediately apparent, such as the twin lights in the rear section. Two rear lights, firmly connected to the frame and powered by the battery. They are discreetly and elegantly integrated into the rear section and can be switched on and off as usual using the control panel of the Bosch system on the handlebars. There is also a lamp integrated in the head tube, which, thanks to its attachment to the fork shaft, turns with the handlebars and thus "steers with you". This is why Bulls also calls this a cornering light. At 30 lux, however, it is more suitable for being seen than for illuminating dark forest paths.

At the front you will also find the new MonkeyLink 2.0 interface, which can be used to operate additional accessories - such as brighter lamps or a smartphone holder with charging option - directly from the bike battery. At the same time, thanks to its SP-Connect compatible mount, it also functions as a holder for the smartphone.

Bosch CX Gen 5 and 800 Wh battery

The Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 3 uses the new Bosch Performance Line CX engine in generation 5. The engine delivers up to 85 Nm of torque, is about 100 grams lighter and, above all, much quieter than its predecessor (Gen 4). The response has also been refined and noticeably improved, especially on technical uphill sections. You can find details in our detailed Test of the Bosch CX Gen 5.

Most of the bikes are equipped with the new Bosch PowerTube 800. This is located in the voluminous down tube and can be removed downwards. The plastic cover can be removed quickly and easily and the new locking system and lock also work without any problems.

The system is controlled via the mini remote on the handlebars and the system controller in the top tube, which shows the battery level and the support level via an LED display. If you want a full-fledged display, you can retrofit it relatively inexpensively (for example via the Kiox 300/500 or Purion 400). Nevertheless, we would have welcomed a standard display.

Model variants and prices

The model range is broad and includes numerous models in a price range from 3.999 to 5.799 euros. There are differences not only in the components, but also in the frame material, suspension travel and even the frame shape - the entry-level model is also available as a fully suspended low-step model.

The cheaper versions (Copperhead Evo AM 1 or AM 2) are aimed more at touring and everyday cyclists, come with 140 mm suspension travel and slightly slimmer forks. The entry-level model also has an aluminum frame and comes with a 600 Wh battery as standard, but this can be upgraded to the larger version for an additional charge of 200 euros.

The two top models (AM 4 and AM 5) offer noticeably better equipment (e.g. higher quality suspension fork) and are worthwhile for riders who are sporty and want to regularly ride more technical trails.

Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 1 Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 2 Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 3 Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 4 Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 5

Drive: Bosch CX Gen 5

Battery pack: Bosch Powertube 600 (800 +200 euros)

Frame material: Alu

Suspension travel: 140 mm

Fork: Bulls Lytro 34 Air

Mute: SR Suntour Edge XR

Circuit: Shimano cues 10-speed

brakes: Shimano MT420 203/180mm Special features Also available as a low-step-through model

Weight: 27,5 kg

Price: € 3.999 Drive: Bosch CX Gen 5

Battery pack: Bosch Power Tube 800

Frame material: Carbon

Suspension travel: 140 mm

Fork: Bulls Lytro 34 Air

Mute: SR Suntour Edge X-2CR

Circuit: Shimano cues 10-speed

brakes: Shimano MT420 203/180mm Weight: 25,7 kg

Price: € 4.799 Drive: Bosch CX Gen 5

Battery pack: Bosch Power Tube 800

Frame material: Carbon

Suspension travel: 150 mm

Fork: RockShox 35 Gold R

Mute: SR Suntour Edge X-2CR

Circuit: Shimano cues 10-speed

brakes: TRP Slate Evo 203/180 mm Weight: 25,7 kg

Price: € 4.999 Drive: Bosch CX Gen 5

Battery pack: Bosch Power Tube 800

Frame material: Carbon

Suspension travel: 150 mm

Fork: Bull's Lytro 36 Supreme

Mute: SR Suntour Edge X-2CR

Circuit: Shimano cues 11-speed

brakes: TRP Slate Evo 203/180 mm Weight: kA

Price: € 5.399 Drive: Bosch CX Gen 5

Battery pack: Bosch Power Tube 800

Frame material: Carbon

Suspension travel: 150 mm

Fork: RockShox Lyric Ultimate

Mute: RockShox Deluxe Select+

Circuit: Shimano XT 12-speed

brakes: TRP Slate Evo 203/180 mm Weight: 25,8 kg

Price: € 5.799

The Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 3 in practice

The tested Copperhead Evo AM 3 proves to be a versatile touring bike. The seating position is comfortable and upright thanks to the relatively flat seat angle and rather short reach, which is noticeable on longer distances. For steeper climbs, however, you should put in a little more physical effort to keep the front wheel on the ground.

The rear end with the so-called "4-link swingarm" (supported single-pivot) works comfortably and offers sufficient reserves for medium-difficult terrain. In combination with the RockShox 35 Gold fork, the result is a balanced chassis that effectively absorbs small bumps and is more than sufficient for tours and moderate trail sections. However, when the terrain becomes more challenging and the speed increases, both the front and rear reach their limits.

The installed brakes (4-piston system) are reliable, but do not reach the level of high-class systems, which can be particularly noticeable when the bike is heavily loaded or on long descents. The Schwalbe Nobby Nic in the performance rubber compound can also be upgraded. In wet, slippery conditions, the tires sometimes lack grip, so an upgrade can be useful for ambitious riders.

A clear plus point is the drive system with the Bosch CX Gen 5 motor. Quiet, harmonious, powerful and extremely long-range thanks to the 800 Wh battery.

The Bulls Copperhead Evo AM 3 is a harmonious touring e-mountain bike that covers many practical everyday and leisure needs thanks to its comfortable geometry and integrated lighting package. The strengths lie in the long range thanks to the 800 Wh battery, the balanced chassis tuning and the comparatively attractive price. Weaknesses are particularly evident in the rather simple components in detail (such as tires or brakes), which should definitely be upgraded for regular and more sporty trail use.