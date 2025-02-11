Bike Festival Riva del Garda 2025 with new expo area

Spectrum: It was already clear in recent weeks that part of the existing area for the Bike Festival Riva del Garda 2025 would not be available to the organizers. The legendary event at the start of the season will therefore be partially relocated within the town and thus move even closer to the lake shore.

The Bike Festival Riva del Garda 2025 will offer a lot of new things. Due to the logistical adjustment of part of the event site, bike fans will celebrate the start of the season even closer to the shores of Lake Garda. All preparations have been made so that exhibitors, visitors and race participants can once again enjoy the unique atmosphere of the season opener directly on Lake Garda - and in an even more beautiful setting under the trees.

New for exhibitors: The Future Summit

At the Bike Festival Riva Del Garda, exhibitors can not only present their latest products to bike fans from all over Europe, they also have the opportunity to come together three days before the festival at the new Future Summit for a round table discussion on the topic of artificial intelligence in bike sport, to network and to gather information.

Bike Festival Award: Applications still possible

Exhibitors can still submit their top models for the Bike Festival Award. This will crown the best MTB full suspension bikes, eMTB full suspension bikes, gravel and eGravel bikes of the 2025 season. There will also be a special prize for the bike with the most innovative function. Applications for the Bike Festival Award are still possible until February 21, 2025 at www.bikefestivalriva.com/award.

Bike Festival Riva Del Garda 2025: E-MTB Marathon and MTB School with Skill Area

Under the motto "Riding Freedom!", numerous attractions await bike fans at the 31st FSA Bike Festival Riva del Garda - including four guided tours every day that start at the Expo Area and are the perfect choice for discovering Garda Trentino in the saddle. New this year is the MTB School, a technical session in the brand new Skill Area in Parco Busatte - perfect for bikers of all levels who want to improve their riding technique on the trails.

Also new are the E-MTB Marathon and the even more beautiful route of the Rondo Piccola, the shortest of the three bike marathons. In addition to other races such as the Bosch eMTB Challenge, the Junior Trophy or the Maxxis Gravel Garda Trentino with two gravel routes, visitors can especially look forward to the heart of the festival: the test area with over 1.500 mountain, e-mountain, gravel and other bikes.

Web: www.bikefestivalriva.com