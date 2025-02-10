Apura 3in1 transformation jacket in the test: We live bike fashion! That is the credo of the Apura brand, which is part of the ZEG family. With the 3in1 transformation jacket you get the all-round carefree package for the whole year.

Data on the Apura 3in1 Transformation Jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 83% Raincover 90% windshield 95% breathability 90% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price €169,95

First impression

The Apura 3in1 transformation jacket essentially consists of two individual jackets that are coordinated with each other. Apura has based its approach on the onion technique, making it possible to have the right answer for a wide range of conditions with two individual jackets. But more on that later in the practical test. Let's take a closer look at the two jackets first. The outer jacket is basically a classic hardshell jacket that has a membrane (10.000mm water column) and all seams are taped on the inside. The jacket has a pleasant, soft feel and is slightly stretchy. The cut is very loose, the arms and hem are longer. The cuffs are extended on the top and have elastic cuffs on the bottom. The hem and hood can be adjusted with a drawstring. The zipper is hidden under a button strip so that rain and wind cannot penetrate at the front. The outer jacket also has plenty of storage space in the two side pockets and the back pocket, all of which can be closed with a zipper. Apura has also thought of a ventilation concept for the outer jacket, so ventilation openings under the arms can be opened with a zipper.

The inner jacket is a classic fleece jacket that has a reinforced insulating layer made of synthetic material in the chest area. The outer layer of the chest area is made of a twill fabric, which gives the jacket an elegant finish. The cut is slightly body-hugging, so that the jacket sits comfortably and warmly on the body. The back of the fleece jacket is also slightly extended. It also has two side pockets with zippers and mesh pockets. This means that the side pockets can also be used as ventilation openings. Both jackets are also equipped with reflective elements.

For a height of 1,83m and a chest measurement of 97cm, the jacket fits loosely when fastened in size M. The hardshell jacket fits very loosely on its own and the fleece jacket is slightly body-hugging. If you prefer a sportier fit, you should choose a size smaller.

Apura 3in1 transformation jacket in practical test

It's winter, it's wet, cold and windy. These are the ideal conditions to test the Apura 3in1 transformation jacket in its complete setup. Before you get on the bike, both jackets have to be connected to each other. The jackets could also be worn individually on top of each other, but the connection makes it easier to put them on and take them off. Connecting or separating the jackets is easy and can be done in just a few steps. There are small buttons on the hardshell jacket at the ends of the sleeves and in the neck area to connect the jackets; the small rubber loops on the fleece jacket can be hooked into these. In addition, the jackets are completely connected to each other via the zippers. On the bike, the transformation jacket meets almost all expectations; it reliably protects against wind and cold and its loose cut creates a comfortable feel-good zone.

The hardshell jacket also passed our shower test without any complaints. If it gets too warm under the jacket, the ventilation openings can quickly provide relief. The transformation jacket also offers other advantages, such as the fleece jacket being able to be worn on its own on mild, dry days. If rain threatens, the outer jacket can be stowed in its own pocket to save space and carried in a backpack, for example. Or on warm summer days, just the thin hardshell jacket can be used as rain protection. What we didn't like about the jacket is the fact that large helmets don't fit so well under the helmet-compatible hood. But apart from that, the Apura 3in1 transformation jacket is an all-round worry-free package for the whole year and at an unbeatable price/performance ratio.

Web: apura.eu

